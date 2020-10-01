Which Credit Card Is Better: Chase Sapphire Preferred or Chase Sapphire Reserve?

How to decide between the Chase Sapphire Preferred’s sign-up bonus and the Chase Sapphire Reserve’s valuable perks.

AFAR partners with The Points Guy Affiliate Network and may receive a commission from card issuers. Our coverage is independent and objective, and has not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of the AFAR editorial team. Aside from sharing similar names, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and the Chase Sapphire Reserve® are two of the most popular travel rewards credit cards on the market. They both rack up valuable Chase Ultimate Rewards points, which can be redeemed directly toward travel bookings made through Chase, as well as transferred to more than a dozen airline and hotel partner loyalty programs. For most, the choice between these two particular cards usually comes down to their annual fees—the Chase Sapphire Reserve charges $550 per year while the Chase Sapphire Preferred requires a relatively modest $95. But the cards bear other differences that are worth considering.

At the moment, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is offering its highest-ever sign-up bonus: 80,000 points after spending $4,000 within the first three months of account opening. That’s 30,000 points more than the bonus being offered by the Chase Sapphire Reserve. When considering any travel rewards credit card, though, it pays to look past the initial bonus to how you might be able to maximize a card’s perks over the course of several years. If the 80,000-point Chase Sapphire Preferred sign-up bonus caught your eye, however, here’s why the card might be a better choice than the more premium Chase Sapphire Reserve. But if you can take advantage of the Reserve’s many value-added perks, you might still want to get it instead.

Chase Sapphire Preferred: Higher bonus, fewer perks Chase introduced this powerhouse way back in 2009—a lifetime ago in terms of travel rewards cards. It was the first to earn Ultimate Rewards points that were transferable to a number of different airline and hotel loyalty programs, but offered some other outsized benefits as well. Sign-up bonus: Earn 80,000 Ultimate Rewards points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. This is 20,000 more points than the card usually offers. Annual fee: $95 Points earned: While the Chase Sapphire Preferred only earns one point per dollar on most purchases, it racks up two per dollar on a wide variety of travel expenses: airline tickets, hotels, train tickets, car rentals, rideshares, and dining (both at restaurants and takeout/delivery). Now through March 2022, cardholders can also register to earn five points per dollar on Lyft rides.

Redemption values: Ultimate Rewards points earned with the Chase Sapphire Preferred are worth 1.25 cents apiece when redeemed directly for travel reservations—such as flights, hotels, and cruises—booked directly through the Chase travel portal. Chase recently introduced a new “Pay Yourself Back” feature through its portal where cardmembers can redeem their points in a variety of other categories at the same rate. Now through April 30, 2021, those merchants include grocery stores, dining (including delivery and takeout), home improvement stores, and a dozen eligible charities. Focusing on travel, though, cardholders can also transfer points at a ratio of 1:1 to 10 airline frequent-flier and three hotel points programs, including United, Southwest, JetBlue, British Airways, Air France/KLM, Marriott, and Hyatt. Other benefits: This card is an excellent option to use when traveling internationally since it waives foreign transaction fees. It also offers some of the best travel protections available with any credit card, including primary rental car insurance so you don’t have to pay for the agency’s expensive policy or go through your own insurance if you hit bumps in the road, and trip cancellation and interruption insurance that can cover nonrefundable expenses up to $10,000 per person or $20,000 per trip. Thanks to Chase’s partnership with DoorDash, Sapphire Preferred cardholders qualify for at least a year of complimentary DashPass membership, which can save them an average of $4 to $5 per order on food deliveries.



Chase Sapphire Reserve: Lower bonus, more value For its part, the Chase Sapphire Reserve is one of the best premium travel credit cards ever created thanks to valuable perks like annual travel statement credits and access to airport lounges. Sign-up bonus: Earn 50,000 Ultimate Rewards points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months. Annual fee: $550 Points earned: In contrast with the Preferred, the Reserve racks up three points per dollar on travel and dining, and 10 points per dollar on Lyft rides. It earns one point per dollar everywhere else. Redemption values: Points earned with the Chase Sapphire Reserve transfer to the Ultimate Rewards program’s partners the same way they do with the Preferred. However, those redeemed for travel reservations directly through the Chase portal, and other eligible purchases through the “Pay Yourself Back” feature, are worth 1.5 cents apiece compared to 1.25 cents with the Preferred. Other benefits: Cardholders can enjoy $300 in annual credit as reimbursement for travel purchases each account year. Through December 31, 2020, this can also be put toward groceries and gas. Cardmembers can enroll for complimentary Priority Pass Select membership with access to more than 1,300 airport lounges worldwide, and bring two guests with them for free. Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders can register for DoorDash DashPass with the same benefits as Preferred members. Finally, they are also eligible for either a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee statement credit, up to $100 once every four years.



Deciding between the Chase Sapphire Preferred and Chase Sapphire Reserve Figuring out whether to get the Chase Sapphire Preferred or Chase Sapphire Reserve usually comes down to which card’s annual fee is more within your budget, and whether you’ll get enough value from the Reserve’s extra benefits to justify paying for it year after year. The fact that the Chase Sapphire Preferred’s current sign-up bonus is 30,000 points higher than that of the Chase Sapphire Reserve throws off the usual calculus, though. Here are the main factors you need to consider.

