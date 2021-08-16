The Best Hotel Credit Cards

With the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card, you can earn on-property credits and special cardmember rates at properties including the St. Regis Bora Bora.

Thousands of bonus points, annual free nights, and automatic elite status are just the beginning.

share this article

AFAR partners with CreditCards.com and may receive a commission from card issuers. Our coverage is independent and objective, and has not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of the AFAR editorial team. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. Many travelers tend to overlook hotel credit cards in favor of airline cards that promote free flights, popular rewards cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card with its flashy 100,000-point sign-up bonus, or premium products like the Platinum Card® from American Express with its many high-end benefits. Hotel credit cards are the unsung heroes of travel rewards, though. Some field tremendous bonuses with enough points for stays at some of the world’s best hotels and confer perks like annual free reward nights, automatic elite status, and even airport lounge access, which makes them excellent picks for any traveler. Even if you have cut back on your normal flight activity for the foreseeable future, chances are you can still use hotel points closer to home. So now might be the time to consider some of the best hotel cards around. Here’s what to look for in a hotel credit card and the best to apply for curently. Benefits to look for in a hotel credit card Any hotel credit card you apply for should offer at least some of the following benefits. A high introductory offer: A new hotel credit card can let you earn hundreds of thousands of points within a brief time frame. But intro bonuses rise and fall all the time, and applying at the wrong moment could cost you. Before making up your mind, do a little homework and look at the typical range of bonuses any card you’re thinking about opening has fielded, and then apply when it’s at the higher end of that spectrum . . . assuming you can meet any spending requirements responsibly, of course.

A new hotel credit card can let you earn hundreds of thousands of points within a brief time frame. But intro bonuses rise and fall all the time, and applying at the wrong moment could cost you. Before making up your mind, do a little homework and look at the typical range of bonuses any card you’re thinking about opening has fielded, and then apply when it’s at the higher end of that spectrum . . . assuming you can meet any spending requirements responsibly, of course. Annual free nights: Several top hotel credit cards offer their members a free reward night every year as an anniversary present just for keeping them open (and paying their annual fees). This benefit can vary widely, though. Certain anniversary award nights are restricted to budget and midrange hotels, while some can be redeemed only on weekend nights. Still others require spending a certain amount on your card each year. Review the rules of any anniversary night benefit you might be entitled to and be sure you know how to put it to the best use.

Several top hotel credit cards offer their members a free reward night every year as an anniversary present just for keeping them open (and paying their annual fees). This benefit can vary widely, though. Certain anniversary award nights are restricted to budget and midrange hotels, while some can be redeemed only on weekend nights. Still others require spending a certain amount on your card each year. Review the rules of any anniversary night benefit you might be entitled to and be sure you know how to put it to the best use. Travel statement credits: Some premium credit cards include hundreds of dollars in statement credits annually to use toward things like room charges, on-property purchases such as restaurant tabs, and airline incidental costs like checked bag fees. Leveraging them to their fullest can help offset even the most expensive cards’ annual fees.

Some premium credit cards include hundreds of dollars in statement credits annually to use toward things like room charges, on-property purchases such as restaurant tabs, and airline incidental costs like checked bag fees. Leveraging them to their fullest can help offset even the most expensive cards’ annual fees. Automatic elite status: Normally, earning elite status with a hotel chain involves staying dozens of nights in various hotels throughout the year (or hitting certain spending thresholds). But many hotel credit cards simply offer automatic elite status as one of their benefits. It depends on which hotel program you participate in, but elite status can unlock perks like earning bonus points on stays, room or suite upgrades, and conveniences such as early check-in and late checkout.

Normally, earning elite status with a hotel chain involves staying dozens of nights in various hotels throughout the year (or hitting certain spending thresholds). But many hotel credit cards simply offer automatic elite status as one of their benefits. It depends on which hotel program you participate in, but elite status can unlock perks like earning bonus points on stays, room or suite upgrades, and conveniences such as early check-in and late checkout. Bonus earning categories: Although you should always expect to earn bonus points on purchases from the hotel chain with which your credit card is cobranded, hotel credit cards offer many other bonus spending categories where you can accrue extra points, such as dining, gas, groceries, and fitness club memberships.

Although you should always expect to earn bonus points on purchases from the hotel chain with which your credit card is cobranded, hotel credit cards offer many other bonus spending categories where you can accrue extra points, such as dining, gas, groceries, and fitness club memberships. Premium travel perks: Some exclusive hotel credit cards promote perks that extend beyond stays. For instance, your hotel card might include a statement credit for a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee once every four or five years. Or you might be able to enroll in Priority Pass for access to over 1,200 airport lounges. Be sure you will actually use these perks before signing up for a card with them since the annual fee is likely to be high.

Some exclusive hotel credit cards promote perks that extend beyond stays. For instance, your hotel card might include a statement credit for a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee once every four or five years. Or you might be able to enroll in Priority Pass for access to over 1,200 airport lounges. Be sure you will actually use these perks before signing up for a card with them since the annual fee is likely to be high. Convert your points into miles: If you’re still unconvinced, remember that many types of hotel points, including those from Marriott Bonvoy, can be converted into airline miles with different frequent flier programs. So in a sense, hotel credit cards are more like general travel credit cards whose rewards can come in handy whether you want to use them for stays or flights. But these types of conversions typically occur at abysmal ratios (like five hotel points to one airline mile) so this shouldn’t be your main reason for getting a hotel card.

If you’re still unconvinced, remember that many types of hotel points, including those from Marriott Bonvoy, can be converted into airline miles with different frequent flier programs. So in a sense, hotel credit cards are more like general travel credit cards whose rewards can come in handy whether you want to use them for stays or flights. But these types of conversions typically occur at abysmal ratios (like five hotel points to one airline mile) so this shouldn’t be your main reason for getting a hotel card. Travel protections: Look for hotel credit cards that extend travel protections, such as trip delay coverage or lost luggage insurance.

Look for hotel credit cards that extend travel protections, such as trip delay coverage or lost luggage insurance. Waived foreign transaction fees: Many credit cards aimed at travelers waive foreign transaction fees—charges of up to 3 percent on purchases you make abroad. If you’re a frequent international traveler, make sure your hotel credit card waives them. Best hotel credit cards for 2021

Article continues below advertisement

While any particular hotel credit card you settle on might not include all the perks listed above, chances are it will have some of them. Think about the benefits you will value and use most, and then focus on the cards that offer them. Here are the best credit hotel credit cards right now and why you might want to apply. Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card Current welcome offer Earn 75,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you use your card to make $3,000 in purchases within the first three months of card membership. Plus, earn up to $200 in statement credits for eligible purchases at U.S. restaurants within the first six months. Annual fee $450 (see rates and fees) Standout benefits The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant ranks among the top hotel credit cards of all time thanks to the following portfolio of perks. Up to $300 in statement credits at hotels participating in the Marriott Bonvoy program, including for such things as stays and on-property charges, each cardholder year

Annual free night award after your account anniversary worth up to 50,000 points

Up to $100 on-property credits when booking a special cardmember rate for stays of two nights or more at Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis properties

Option to register for Priority Pass Select membership for access to over 1,200 airport lounges worldwide

Up to $100 back in statement credits for either a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application once every four years (4.5 for PreCheck)

Automatic Marriott Bonvoy Gold elite status with perks like earning bonus points on stays and a decent shot at room upgrades Enrollment is required for select benefits. Terms apply. If that annual fee is too high, consider the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card from Chase instead. It’s currently offering an intro bonus of three free nights, worth up to a 150,000 total point value, after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening, plus 10 points per dollar on up to $2,500 in combined purchases at gas stations, restaurants, and grocery stores within the first six months. Its annual fee: $95. Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card Current welcome offer Earn 150,000 Hilton Honors points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months. Annual fee $450 (see rates and fees) Standout benefits Almost too many to list . . . Up to $250 back in statement credits on purchases at Hilton Resorts, specifically, each year

Up to $250 back in statement credits for airline incidental charges such as baggage or seat selection fees with a U.S. airline the cardholder designates each year

A free weekend night rewards (good Friday–Sunday) at nearly any Hilton property

Up to $100 in statement credits toward on-property charges on stays of two nights or more at Waldorf Astoria and Conrad hotels booked through a dedicated site

Automatic top-tier Hilton Diamond status, including bonus points and dining credits on stays

Priority Pass Select membership for access to over 1,200 airport lounges

Article continues below advertisement

Enrollment is required for select benefits. Terms apply. The information for the Hilton Aspire card has been collected independently by AFAR. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer. If you find the Aspire too expensive, consider the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card instead. Its annual fee is $95 (see rates and fees); it’s currently offering 180,000 bonus points, too. Earn 130,000 bonus points after making $2,000 in purchases in the first three months of card membership, and another 50,000 points after making $10,000 total in purchases in the first six months. World of Hyatt Credit Card Current welcome offer Right now there's a limited time offer. Apply by September 30 2021 and earn up to 60,000 bonus points—30,000 after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months, plus up to 30,000 more points by earning two points per dollar in the first six months on up to $15,000 of purchases that normally only earn one. Upon approval, new cardholders will receive two tier-qualifying night credits for each night they stay from August 16 through December 31, 2021. Annual fee $95 Standout benefits Although not as perks-rich as some of the other cards on this list, the Hyatt card is still a strong contender. Earn four points per dollar on purchases at Hyatt hotels; two points per dollar at restaurants, on airline tickets purchased directly from the airline, on local transit and commuting, and on fitness club and gym memberships; and one point per dollar on all other eligible purchases

Receive automatic Discoverist elite status with a better shot at upgrades and a modest points boost on Hyatt spending

Get a free night award redeemable at any Hyatt category 1–4 hotel (worth up to 15,000 points) each year after your account anniversary, plus another one when you spend $15,000 or more on purchases in a calendar year

Obtain great travel and purchase protections including trip interruption and cancellation coverage and baggage delay insurance IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card Current welcome offer Earn 150,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening. Annual fee $0 intro annual fee the first year, then $89 Standout benefits Here’s why this card makes the list: Earn five bonus points per dollar on IHG hotel purchases; two points per dollar at gas stations, grocery stores, and restaurants; and one point per dollar on all other eligible purchases

An annual free night worth up to 40,000 points deposited into your account every year after renewing your card and paying the annual fee

Automatic Platinum elite status with perks that include earning bonus points on stays, a shot at room upgrades, and priority check-in and late checkout

A Global Entry or TSA PreCheck fee credit of up to $100 once every four years as reimbursement for the application charge The IHG Rewards Club Traveler Card does not charge an annual fee, but its benefits are much more limited, so aim for the IHG Rewards Club Premier instead. The Platinum Card® from American Express Current welcome offer

Article continues below advertisement