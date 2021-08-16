The Best Hotel Credit Cards

By Eric Rosen
Aug 16, 2021
With the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card, you can earn on-property credits and special cardmember rates at properties including the St. Regis Bora Bora.
Thousands of bonus points, annual free nights, and automatic elite status are just the beginning.
Many travelers tend to overlook hotel credit cards in favor of airline cards that promote free flights, popular rewards cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card with its flashy 100,000-point sign-up bonus, or premium products like the Platinum Card® from American Express with its many high-end benefits. Hotel credit cards are the unsung heroes of travel rewards, though. Some field tremendous bonuses with enough points for stays at some of the world’s best hotels and confer perks like annual free reward nights, automatic elite status, and even airport lounge access, which makes them excellent picks for any traveler.
Even if you have cut back on your normal flight activity for the foreseeable future, chances are you can still use hotel points closer to home. So now might be the time to consider some of the best hotel cards around. Here’s what to look for in a hotel credit card and the best to apply for curently.
Any hotel credit card you apply for should offer at least some of the following benefits.
While any particular hotel credit card you settle on might not include all the perks listed above, chances are it will have some of them. Think about the benefits you will value and use most, and then focus on the cards that offer them. Here are the best credit hotel credit cards right now and why you might want to apply.
Current welcome offer
Earn 75,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you use your card to make $3,000 in purchases within the first three months of card membership. Plus, earn up to $200 in statement credits for eligible purchases at U.S. restaurants within the first six months.
Annual fee
$450 (see rates and fees)
Standout benefits
The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant ranks among the top hotel credit cards of all time thanks to the following portfolio of perks.
Enrollment is required for select benefits. Terms apply.
If that annual fee is too high, consider the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card from Chase instead. It’s currently offering an intro bonus of three free nights, worth up to a 150,000 total point value, after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening, plus 10 points per dollar on up to $2,500 in combined purchases at gas stations, restaurants, and grocery stores within the first six months. Its annual fee: $95.
Current welcome offer
Earn 150,000 Hilton Honors points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months.
Annual fee
$450 (see rates and fees)
Standout benefits
Almost too many to list . . .
Enrollment is required for select benefits. Terms apply. The information for the Hilton Aspire card has been collected independently by AFAR. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
If you find the Aspire too expensive, consider the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card instead. Its annual fee is $95 (see rates and fees); it’s currently offering 180,000 bonus points, too. Earn 130,000 bonus points after making $2,000 in purchases in the first three months of card membership, and another 50,000 points after making $10,000 total in purchases in the first six months.
Current welcome offer
Right now there's a limited time offer. Apply by September 30 2021 and earn up to 60,000 bonus points—30,000 after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months, plus up to 30,000 more points by earning two points per dollar in the first six months on up to $15,000 of purchases that normally only earn one. Upon approval, new cardholders will receive two tier-qualifying night credits for each night they stay from August 16 through December 31, 2021.
Annual fee
$95
Standout benefits
Although not as perks-rich as some of the other cards on this list, the Hyatt card is still a strong contender.
Current welcome offer
Earn 150,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening.
Annual fee
$0 intro annual fee the first year, then $89
Standout benefits
Here’s why this card makes the list:
The IHG Rewards Club Traveler Card does not charge an annual fee, but its benefits are much more limited, so aim for the IHG Rewards Club Premier instead.
Current welcome offer
Earn 100,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $6,000 on purchases on the card in your first six months of card membership.
Annual fee
$695 (see rates and fees)
Standout benefits
The Amex Platinum recently revamped its slate of perks to include many new ones. Here are the hotel-specific ones that landed it on our list.
Enrollment is required for select benefits.
There are plenty of other nonhotel benefits, so if this card has been on your radar, familiarize yourself with them and see if they make sense for your needs, travel and otherwise.
There are hotel credit cards for every budget and taste. The key to finding the right one will be pinpointing the hotel loyalty programs you participate in the most, and narrowing your search to cards that offer you travel benefits you will actually use. Don’t forget about other cards with points that transfer to various hotel programs either, such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred and the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card. Sure, you won’t enjoy chain-specific benefits, but having the flexibility to transfer your points to a number of different hotel programs (not to mention various airline frequent flier clubs) might be more valuable to you.
While the offers mentioned above are accurate at the time of publication, they are subject to change at any time, and may have changed or may no longer be available.
