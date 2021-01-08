How to Earn, Redeem, and Maximize Marriott Bonvoy Points

AFAR partners with CreditCards.com and may receive a commission from card issuers. This compensation may impact the presentation of offers or affiliate links on this site. AFAR does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Our coverage is independent and objective, and has not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of the AFAR editorial team.

Although hotel loyalty programs are commonplace these days, Marriott was one of the first two chains (the other was Holiday Inn) to launch its own proprietary scheme back in 1983. Today, that program is known as Marriott Bonvoy, and counts over 120 million members worldwide—fitting for the world’s largest hotel company. Here’s everything you need to know about how you can earn, redeem, and maximize Marriott Bonvoy points.

What is Marriott Bonvoy?

Don’t be confused by the name. Marriott Bonvoy is actually the loyalty program of 30 different brands under the Marriott umbrella, including fancy Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis hotels, as well as midrange chains like Sheraton and Westin (and the namesake Marriott), plus budget labels like Courtyard and Four Points. All told, the program comprises over 7,000 hotels in 131 countries around the world. That’s a lot of places where travelers can earn and redeem Marriott Bonvoy points.

How to earn Marriott Bonvoy points

You might think that you need to stay in hotels all the time to rack up enough points for award stays, but there are plenty of ways to earn Marriott Bonvoy points.

Shop with a Marriott Bonvoy credit card

The fastest way to earn Marriott Bonvoy points is to get one of the hotel chain’s cobranded credit cards and to use it for everyday purchases. Here are four of the best to consider.

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card

Fine-tuned for folks seeking out the finer things, this premium card offers a ton of great travel-related perks and one of the best bonuses out there.

Introductory offer: Up to 125,000 bonus points. You earn 100,000 after making $5,000 in eligible purchases on your card in the first three months of card membership, and an additional 25,000 bonus points after your first anniversary, along with Platinum elite status for a year beginning February 2021. In all, that’s 50,000 more points than this card typically comes with.

Earning rates: Cardholders earn six points per dollar on eligible purchases at Marriott Bonvoy hotels, three points per dollar at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines, and two points per dollar on everything else.

Other perks: This card’s benefits are truly impressive , and include up to $300 in statement credits each year of card membership for purchases at Marriott Bonvoy hotels, plus a free night award every year after their account anniversary worth up to 50,000 points. Cardholders are also eligible for either a $100 statement credit for Global Entry once every four years, or up to $85 toward a TSA PreCheck application once every 4.5 years, and they can enroll in Priority Pass Select airport lounge access.

Annual fee: $450

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card

Even occasional hotel guests can get a lot of value from this more moderately priced credit card.

Introductory offer: Up to 75,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 within the first three months of account opening.

Earning rates: The card earns six points per dollar on Marriott purchases and two points per dollar on everything else.

Other perks: Cardholders get a free night award worth up to 35,000 points every account year, and 15 nights of elite credit every calendar year, which is enough for the first tier of elite status, Silver. Spend $35,000 or more on purchases in a calendar year and you get bumped up to Gold. You can also count on free premium Wi-Fi during stays.

Annual fee: $95

Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card

Primarily geared toward business travelers, this card is a top earner.

Introductory offer: Earn up to 100,000 bonus points after you make $5,000 in purchases on your card within the first three months of card membership plus $150 in statement credits within your first six months toward eligible purchases on U.S. advertising in select media. (This includes television and radio, but also online through merchants like Google and Facebook.) New card members will also enjoy Marriott Bonvoy Platinum elite status for a year starting February 2021.

Earning rates: Rack up six points per dollar on eligible purchases at Marriott Bonvoy hotels and four points per dollar at U.S. restaurants and gas stations, on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers, and on U.S. purchases for shipping; get two points per dollar on everything else.

Other perks: Cardholders get a free night award each year after their account anniversary worth up to 35,000 points. They also receive 15 nights’ elite credit each calendar year, enough for Silver status outright, and a good boost toward midlevel Gold.

Annual fee: $125

Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card

Just starting out with hotel points? The Bold has no annual fee but still earns points in a hurry.

Introductory offer: 30,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases within the first three months.

Earning rates: Accumulate three points per dollar at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, two points per dollar on other travel purchases, and one per dollar on everything else.

Other perks: Cardholders receive 15 nights toward elite credit every year, enough for starter Silver status.

Annual fee: $0

Stay at a hotel in the Marriott Bonvoy program

Because Marriott Bonvoy is a hotel loyalty program, which you can easily join, the next best way to earn points is . . . on hotel stays. Bonvoy members earn 10 points per dollar spent at participating hotels. This includes charges like restaurant tabs, spa treatments, and activities billed through the hotel. Certain chains, including Element, Residence Inn, and TownePlace Suites only award five points per dollar.

Earn more points with Marriott Bonvoy elite status

You can earn even more Bonvoy points if you stay enough to achieve (or have a credit card that automatically confers) elite status.

Silver

Requirements: 10 nights per calendar year

Earning: 11 points per dollar on Marriott purchases (instead of 10)

Perks: Dedicated customer service and availability-based late checkout

Gold

Requirements: 25 nights or more per calendar year

Earning: 12.5 points per dollar on Marriott purchases

Perks: Free premium in-room Wi-Fi and a middling chance of room upgrades

Platinum

Requirements: 50 nights per calendar year

Earning: 15 points per dollar on Marriott purchases

Perks: late checkout extended to 4 p.m., a welcome amenity like bonus points or free breakfast, and the chance to redeem certificates for suites or to gift someone else Silver status.

Titanium

Requirements: 75 nights or more per calendar year

Earning: 17.5 points per dollar on Marriott purchases

Perks: The top chance of room upgrades, plus access to some suite upgrades and club lounge access at certain brands, including JW Marriotts and Renaissance Hotels.

Ambassador Elite

Requirements: 100 nights plus $20,000 in Marriott spending per calendar year

Earning: 17.5 points per dollar at Marriott purchases

Perks: In addition to the perks listed above, you can take advantage of the services of a personal Ambassador who will oversee your stays and preferences, and book stays based on “Your24” preferences—basically the option to check in and check out at any time of day based on 24-hour cycles.

Transfer points from a non-Marriott credit card

Even if you’re not a Marriott loyalist, you might already have points from a credit card that transfer to the program.

Chase Ultimate Rewards is a 1:1 transfer partner of Marriott Bonvoy. So if you carry the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, you can convert your Ultimate Rewards points into Marriott Bonvoy ones. American Express Membership Rewards points earned on cards like the Platinum Card® from American Express and the American Express Gold® Card also transfer to Marriott Bonvoy at a 1:1 ratio.

Pool your points with other members

Although Marriott Bonvoy doesn’t have an official “points pooling” feature where family members can automatically combine their accounts, the program does allow you to share between 1,000 to 100,000 points per year with another Marriott Bonvoy member for free. Doing so can be just the way to add enough points together for a booking rather than having to make a hodgepodge of reservations from various accounts.

Take a cruise, rent a car, or eat out with a Bonvoy partner

On the earning side, Marriott Bonvoy members can accrue three points per dollar spent on cruise vacations with CruisesOnly and up to 2,000 points per Hertz car rental.

Members can also join Marriott’s Eat Around Town dining rewards program and earn bonus points on charges at over 11,000 participating restaurants.

How to redeem Marriott Bonvoy points for a hotel stay

Like many other travel rewards programs, Marriott has made its award charts more complex lately. Here’s the gist of how award nights with the program work.

Marriott’s hotels fall into eight categories according to the chain’s award chart, and within each category, award nights range from off-peak to standard to peak pricing that can vary not just by season or month but also from day to day depending on capacity and bookings. Hotels in Category 1, such as the Fairfield Inn & Suites Abilene in Texas, range from 5,000 points per night during off peak times, to 7,500 points at standard times, and 10,000 at peak times.

Hotels in the highest Category 8, like the relatively new JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, range from 70,000 points per night at off-peak times all the way up to 100,000 points on peak nights. So depending on when you book, you could either save a lot of points (or need a lot more of them to reserve a room).

Here are the points ranges for each Marriott Bonvoy awards category.

Category 1: 5,000–10,000

Category 2: 10,000–15,000

Category 3: 15,000–20,000

Category 4: 20,000–30,000

Category 5: 30,000–40,000

Category 6: 40,000–60,000

Category 7: 50,000–70,000

Category 8: 70,000–100,000

Although your value may vary, in general, try to get about 0.7–1 cent per point in value for redemptions. You can figure this out by dividing the cash price of a stay over the total points required. So, for instance, let’s say you’re booking a peak night at a Category 6 hotel like the Hotel Trio Healdsburg in California’s Sonoma County. You should use your points only if the room costs over $420 (the equivalent of 60,000 points at 0.7 cents per points).

PointSavers

Throwing one more curveball into the system is that you can sometimes find even cheaper “PointSavers” rates that shave thousands more points off of stays. These rates can be hit or miss, and are usually only offered at really slow times of year, such as winter in Europe, rainy season in tropical destinations, or after the snow has started to melt in ski locales. Here’s how much those prices range.

Category 1: 4,000–8,500

Category 2: 8,000–13,000

Category 3: 12,000–27,500

Category 4: 17,500–27,500

Category 5: 27,500–37,500

Category 6: 35,000–55,000

Category 7: 45,000–65,000

Category 8: 65,000–90,000

It can be worth trying to pinpoint these awards in order to conserve your stash of Bonvoy points.

Fifth night free

It’s also worth noting that when you book award stays of five nights or more, the fifth night is free. So if you were to book five nights at a Category 7 hotel, such as the London Edition, instead of needing 250,000 points, you’d only be charged 200,000 points (during off-peak times, of course).

Cash + points

Marriott Bonvoy also lets you pay for rooms using a mix of points and cash. The points portion of the tab varies according to peak, standard and off-peak timing, while the cash copay remains the same. Here’s how that looks: