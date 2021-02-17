The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Amex Benefits That Make It Among the Best Travel Cards

Hundreds of dollars in statement credits, an annual free night, and other travel benefits make the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant one of the best hotel cards around.

If Marriott is your chain of choice—and it should be, with over 8,000 properties comprising 30 distinct brands around the world—then you might want to consider carrying the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card. Although it comes with a considerable annual fee of $450 per year, the card is positively brimming with value-added perks, like annual statement credits and a free night award each year that more than offset the charge. Here are the details on the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Amex and what sets this premium product apart from its peers. Current welcome offer Right now, the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant is offering new applicants up to 75,000 bonus points after making $3,000 in purchases within the first three months. That's enough points for three nights at a midlevel outpost like the Sheraton Myrtle Beach in South Carolina, or the Westin Brisbane in Australia. It would also be enough points for two nights at a slightly higher-end option such as the JW Marriott Miami, or the tony Vagabond Club, Singapore, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel. Finally, you might even be able to use your bonus points to snag a single night at one of Marriott Bonvoy's top-tier hotels, where you can find some off-peak nights for as low as 63,000 points each, such as the Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco, or the St. Regis Rome. Don't forget, Marriott Bonvoy points also transfer to over 40 different airlines, so they're versatile. The conversion rate is three Marriott points to one airline mile with most partners, and you get a 5,000-mile bonus when you convert 60,000 Marriott points at once. That said, you're usually better off saving Marriott points for hotel stays. This card has recently offered as many as 125,000 bonus points as part of its introductory offer, so if you're not in a rush, you might want to hold off on applying and wait to see if an offer that high (or higher) rolls around again. Also note that if you have or recently opened another Marriott Bonvoy–branded credit card, like the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card from Chase, you might be precluded from this offer. Excellent earning

Another factor in this card’s favor is its earning power. It accrues six points per dollar on eligible purchases at Marriott Bonvoy hotels. Beyond that, it also racks up three points per dollar at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines, and two points per dollar on everything else. If you do stay at Marriott properties regularly, using this card to pay can dramatically boost your points balance. Swiping it at restaurants or using it to purchase flights is another way to increase your earning, while its two-point everyday earning rate is a solid backup as well. Statement credits worth hundreds of dollars each year Although the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant charges an annual fee of $450, its extensive benefits are potentially worth far more than that. Cardholders receive up to $300 in statement credits each year for purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, including room rates plus other on-property charges like spa or restaurant tabs. Folks with this card, specifically, can also book a special rate through Marriott that entitles them to a property credit of up to $100 during stays of two nights or more at St. Regis or Ritz-Carlton properties. You can apply this to purchases made during the stay but not to the room rate itself. Even if you stay at Marriott Bonvoy hotels only a few times a year, it’s easy to leverage both of these statement credits for hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars in value. An annual free night One of this card’s perks is an annual free night award you receive every year after your account anniversary. The certificate is good for a one-night redemption of up to 50,000 points. That cuts out the hotels in Marriott Bonvoy’s top two categories but can still go a fair way. For instance, you could use it for a night at the Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona, where room rates tend to start at around $400 per night. Or you could opt for the romantic Castillo Hotel Son Vida, a Luxury Collection Hotel on Mallorca in the Mediterranean, where room rates typically run around the $300 mark. And those are just a few of the choices. Global Entry and airport lounge access For frequent fliers, the card also comes with two indispensable benefits that can make your travel days go much smoother. First, it entitles you to up to $100 once every four years for a Global Entry application, or once every 4.5 years for TSA PreCheck (go for Global Entry, though, since it usually also confers TSA PreCheck status). Cardholders can also enroll for Priority Pass Select membership, which offers entry to over 1,200 airport lounges around the world. Having some space to yourself—not to mention Wi-Fi, snacks, and outlets for charging devices—can make long layovers much more pleasant (and productive) than hanging out in a crowded concourse overpaying for fast food. For those who travel internationally, the card waives foreign transaction fees, so you won’t be hit with pesky surcharges on purchases you make abroad. Automatic elite status The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant automatically grants Gold elite status to cardholders, which normally requires staying 25 nights in a calendar year. At that level, you get a 25 percent points bonus on stays (so earning 12.5 points per dollar instead of the usual 10), a modest shot at room upgrades, bonus points at check-in, priority for late checkout requests, and enhanced in-room internet, among other things. Hit $75,000 in purchases in a calendar year, and you’ll be upped to Platinum status. That might not be necessary, though, since cardholder accounts also receive 15 automatic elite night credits toward status each year, a nice boost toward Platinum if you already stay enough to earn Gold on your own. Travel and purchase protections

