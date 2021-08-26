Chase Adds Air Canada Aeroplan as Its Newest Airline Transfer Partner

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Earlier this month, Chase Travel added a new airline frequent flier program to its roster of transfer partners: Air Canada Aeroplan. If you have the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve®, or Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card, you can now convert Ultimate Rewards points you earn with your credit card into Aeroplan points on a 1:1 basis, opening up several phenomenal options to redeem points for flights.

Aeroplan is a member of the Star Alliance along with other carriers, including All Nippon Airways, Lufthansa, and United. It also has many nonalliance airline partners, such as Cathay Pacific and Etihad. In short, it’s an excellent frequent flier program whose points you can use to fly across the globe. Here’s what else you need to know to take advantage of this new partnership between Chase Travel and Air Canada Aeroplan.

Aeroplan is the 11th Chase airline partner

Chase Ultimate Rewards points now transfer to 11 airline frequent-flier programs and three hotel loyalty ones. They include:

Airline partners

Aer Lingus AerClub

Air Canada Aeroplan

Air France/KLM Flying Blue

British Airways Executive Club

Emirates Skywards

Iberia Plus

JetBlue TrueBlue

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

Southwest Rapid Rewards

United MileagePlus

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

Hotel partners

IHG Rewards Club

Marriott Bonvoy

World of Hyatt

Why add a transfer partner at this point? It brings another Star Alliance airline to Chase’s roster (United and Singapore Airlines are the others) and opens up a lot of new travel possibilities. Even if you haven’t participated in Aeroplan in the past, now might be the time to sign up for an account, which you can do in a matter of moments.

Basics of Air Canada Aeroplan

Air Canada Aeroplan recently underwent an extensive revamp that has seen it draw up all-new mileage award flight charts as well as removing expensive surcharges on some award tickets. Chase already teamed up with United MileagePlus—the major U.S.-based Star Alliance airline—as a transfer partner. However, including Aeroplan as well will present North American fliers with more choices for earning and redeeming points.

You can book tickets on over 40 airlines using Aeroplan miles

Air Canada is a member of the Star Alliance airline club, but it also partners with other carriers. All told, you can earn and or redeem Aeroplan points on the following airlines:

Aegean Airlines

Aer Lingus

Air China

Air Creebec

Air Dolomiti

Air India

Air New Zealand

Air Serbia

All Nippon Airways

Asiana Airlines

Austrian Airlines

Avianca

Azul Brazilian Airlines

Brussels Airlines

Calm Air

Canadian North

Cathay Pacific

Central Mountain Air

Copa Airlines

Croatia Airlines

Egyptair

Ethiopian Airlines

Etihad Airways

Eurowings

EVA Air

GOL

Juneyao Airlines

LOT Polish Airlines

Lufthansa

Middle East Airlines

Olympic Air

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS)

Shenzhen Airlines

Singapore Airlines

South African Airways

SriLankan Airlines

SWISS

TAP Air Portugal

THAI

Turkish Airlines

United Airlines

Virgin Australia

Vistara

More partners means more potential when it comes time to use your points on a trip.

The best Aeroplan award values

Air Canada overhauled Aeroplan completely in 2020. While the new award charts are fairly complicated and involve both global zones and flight distances, the good news is that it’s also pretty easy to maximize the rules. Here are awards you might want to look for:

Short-haul flights within North America

Flights of under 500 miles within North America that can otherwise be expensive—such as Boston to Washington, D.C. or New York City, as well as New York City to either Toronto or Montreal—cost just 6,000 Aeroplan points each way in economy.

Flights from North America to Europe

This will depend on the distance of your specific flight, but you could fly one-way from New York to Frankfurt on Lufthansa for 35,000 points in economy, 60,000 points in business class, or 90,000 points in first class. United would charge you 33,000 miles, 77,000 miles, or a whopping 110,000 miles for the same flights.

You could also jet from Los Angeles to Zurich on SWISS for 40,000 points each way in economy, or 70,000 points in business class. The economy award rates are decent, but you’d be better off redeeming for the superior business- or first-class seats and service on these airlines, and you would save Ultimate Rewards points by opting for Aeroplan transfers over United MileagePlus ones.

West Coast to Asia

Another excellent option? It’ll take 75,000 points each way in business class to fly either United or All Nippon Airways from New York to Tokyo, or EVA Air from San Francisco to Taipei. Sure, that sounds like lots of points, but considering United MileagePlus would charge you (slightly) more than that for the same flights, you’re better off booking with Aeroplan.

Add stopovers for just 5,000 points each

One of the most exciting (and leverage-worthy) aspects of the new Aeroplan award charts is that you can add stopovers for a mere 5,000 points each. A stopover is when you break your journey en route to your final destination for 24 hours or more (otherwise, it’s a layover and shouldn’t cost extra).

You can add one stopover per one-way itinerary (two on round trips). Let’s say you want to fly from Chicago to Singapore, stay for a few days, and then continue on to the Maldives. Your final itinerary would cost only 5,000 more points than if you transited Singapore without spending any real time there, effectively letting you plan two trips for a few more points than the cost of one.

Depending where you want to fly, there are bound to be other interesting options using Aeroplan points. Be sure to comparison shop with other mileage programs, including Chase’s other transfer partners, before booking. Also beware that there’s a CA$39 (US$29) booking fee per person for tickets on partner airlines.

While the offers mentioned above are accurate at the time of publication, they are subject to change at any time, and may have changed or may no longer be available.

