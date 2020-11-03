The Best Travel Rewards Cards Without Annual Fees

By Eric Rosen
Nov 3, 2020
You can earn points for hotels like the St. Regis Bora Bora without paying an annual fee.
Whether you want airline miles, hotel points, or cash back, these no-annual-fee cards can help you earn them quickly.
While most of us are still stuck at home (or at least close by), travel credit cards with perks like free hotel nights and airport lounge access have lost some of their allure. Especially since many of those credit cards also charge high annual fees that can top $500 per year. That said, folks are still spending money on everyday things, so you should carry a card or two that continues to earn rewards you can redeem for future travel—or cash back in the meantime.
Credit card issuers have diversified the types of products they offer, and many have launched cards without annual fees that still provide a great rate of return. There are also a few good financial reasons to carry a no-fee card—primarily that opening one can raise your overall line of credit, and keeping it open (why close it if there’s no annual fee, after all?) can lengthen your credit history and help boost your credit score over time. That means when you’re ready to open a higher-end rewards card later, you’ll have an even better score to help you qualify.
For the moment, though, here are some of the best rewards credit cards without annual fees, and why you might want to open one of them.
No vacation plans in the near future? You might want to shift your rewards strategy to earning cash back instead of airline miles or hotel points so you can redeem your rewards for statement credits every month.
One of the top earners, this card is also offering $200 back to new cardholders in the form of statement credits after spending $1,000 within the first three months. Here’s what else makes it special.
Another excellent earner, the Chase Freedom Unlimited currently features one of the best sign-up bonuses of any card without an annual fee. Earn $200 back after you spend just $500 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. Plus, cardholders can rake in 5 percent cash back on grocery store purchases (excluding Target and Walmart) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year. If groceries are a major spending category for you, this card represents an unparalleled opportunity to save money that first year. What’s more…
Keep in mind that if you have a more premium Chase card that earns Ultimate Rewards points, such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card or the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, you can combine the points you earn from the Freedom Unlimited with the ones from those accounts and transfer them to the Ultimate Rewards program’s travel partners like United, Southwest, Hyatt, and Marriott, which makes this card even more dynamic.
Need a card with a simple rate of return without having to think too much? Then the Citi Double Cash Card might be your match.
The Citi Double Cash is currently being converted into a World Elite Mastercard, which means you can count on extra benefits like a $10 Lyft credit (up to once per month) after you take five rides or more in a month; complimentary ShopRunner membership with free two-day shipping from more than a hundred online retailers; and cell phone insurance to cover your device being stolen or damaged, worth up to $600 per claim and $1,000 per year (with a $50 deductible).
Want the ability to redeem your rewards for cash back or convert them into airline miles? Then this card might be the right choice. The points it earns can be redeemed for cash back and travel through Citi, or converted into JetBlue TrueBlue points at a 5:4 ratio. However, if you also have the Citi Premier® or Citi Prestige®, you can combine your rewards accounts and transfer points at better ratios to Citi’s 16 airline partners, such as Air France/KLM Flying Blue, Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, and Virgin Atlantic Flying Club.
New cardholders can earn 15,000 bonus points, worth up to $150 cash back, after spending $1,000 in the first three months of account opening.
Like the higher-end Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card, this version earns miles (just 1.25 per dollar compared to two with the Venture) that can be redeemed for gift cards and a variety of travel purchases–flights and hotels, but also things like train tickets and taxi rides. You can also convert them into frequent-flier miles with 13 airlines including Air Canada and JetBlue, or points with two hotel chains, Wyndham and Accor.
Right now, new applicants can earn 20,000 bonus miles (worth $200 toward travel) after spending $1,000 within the first three months. If you’re redeeming for bookings through Capital One Travel (the card’s travel portal) or toward travel purchases you make with your card elsewhere, miles are worth one cent apiece, which is a pretty good rate of return. (Redeeming miles for cash back toward other charges only nets you a half-cent apiece in value.) This card also stands out since it doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees, which is still unusual among cards with no annual fee.
Many airlines and hotel chains have introduced co-branded credit cards with no annual fees that can help you earn points or miles even if you’re grounded for now.
This card doesn’t have a ton of perks, but it can still help you accumulate miles for flights pretty quickly. You can earn 10,000 AAdvantage bonus miles (enough for some deeply discounted round-trip domestic economy award tickets these days) plus a $50 statement credit after spending $500 within the first three months of account opening. Here’s what else it can do.
Delta and Amex recently revamped this card to appeal to less-frequent fliers. It currently offers 10,000 miles after spending $500 in the first three months of account opening.
Sign up and earn 10,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days. That’s worth around $130–$140 when redeemed for flights on JetBlue (the value may vary slightly).
United recently created this new fee-free card and offers applicants up to 20,000 bonus miles after spending $1,000 in the first three months.
Keep socking away points for stays once you start to travel again with this low-key hotel card. You can currently earn 80,000 bonus Hilton Honors points after spending $1,000 within the first three months.
There are so many Marriott cards—including options from both Chase and Amex—that it can be hard to keep track of them. But this is the only one open to new applicants without an annual fee and it currently offers 30,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in the first three months from account opening. That’s enough points for a night at most of Marriott’s low- and mid-range properties.
You can earn a whopping 100,000 bonus points after spending $2,000 in the first three months of account opening, which is the highest offer this relatively new card has ever fielded. Those points can come in handy, because IHG includes brands like Intercontinental and Kimpton, among others.
Just because you want to rack up travel rewards or get cash back doesn’t mean you have to carry a credit card with an exorbitant annual fee. There are more rewards cards than ever without annual fees that still offer tremendous opportunities to earn free travel. The key to finding the right one for your needs will be to determine what kind of rewards you’re most interested in—airline miles, hotel points, cash back, or transferable points—and which cards provide the highest earning rates on purchases you tend to make. Thinking about those elements will help you narrow down your options to the cards that will best meet your needs.
Rewards cards with annual fees usually extend higher sign-up bonuses and earn more points on purchases than their lower-priced counterparts. They also tend to bundle in more day-of-travel perks like free checked bags, hotel elite status, and airport lounge access than cards with no annual fees. So if you plan to fly a particular airline or stay with a specific hotel chain a lot more in the future, it’s worth considering a more expensive co-branded credit card. That way, you can rack up points or miles toward your next trip even quicker, and enjoy more perks while actually traveling.
