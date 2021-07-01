The Amex Platinum Just Added New Perks and Raised Its Annual Fee

AFAR partners with CreditCards.com and may receive a commission from card issuers. Our coverage is independent and objective, and has not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of the AFAR editorial team.

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers, and terms apply. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

The Platinum Card® from American Express is known for its extraordinary collection of perks, including hundreds of dollars’ worth of statement credits each year for things like Uber rides, airline incidental fees, Global Entry or TSA PreCheck applications, and access to airport lounges around the world (terms apply, enrollment required for select benefits). The card has piled on even more perks to woo high-end customers while also raising its annual fee from an already expensive $550 per year to an even harder-to-swallow $695 (see rates and fees). Here are the details on the new features of the Amex Platinum Card and those travelers the card might be best suited for now.

Amex Platinum Card Updates

Besides that higher annual fee, the Amex Platinum Card has added the following all-new cardholder benefits, none of which were available with the card before (terms apply, enrollment required for select benefits).

Annual hotel credits

Cardholders will receive up to $200 in statement credits each year for prepaid bookings through the issuer’s Fine Hotels & Resorts portal and the Hotel Collection.

Annual Clear credit

Clear is a private service available in over 40 U.S. airports that uses biometric identification to allow members to use automated kiosks to bypass TSA identity checkpoints and jump right into the security screening line. It can be a real time-saver, and Amex Platinum Card holders can get up to $179 in statement credits each year towards its annual fee, which is also $179.

Equinox membership credits

Keep up that at-home fitness regimen with up to $300 annually in statement credits, split up into $25 per month, toward select Equinox memberships (which can cost $200+ per month), or a subscription to the Equinox+ on-demand fitness app (which normally costs $39.99 per month).

Digital entertainment credits

Parceled out into $20 per month, this new perk is worth up to $240 per year in statement credits toward purchases or subscriptions of Audible, the New York Times, SiriusXM, and Peacock.

Private jet discounts

Thanks to a new deal with Wheels Up, Amex Platinum Card members receive up to 40 percent off membership in the service’s Premium Private Jet Program (this costs $17,500 in the first year, and $8,500 in subsequent ones), plus $2,000 in flight credits toward charter flights booked in their initial membership year.

More lounges to visit

Amex is also expanding its Centurion Network of ultra-chic lounges to over 40 locations worldwide, which cardholders will be able to visit, along with Priority Pass lounges (after enrolling for free), and Delta Sky Clubs (when flying Delta).

Resy Global Dining Access

Amex acquired Resy in 2019 and is integrating the restaurant reservations service into its cardmember benefits. Platinum Card holders can use this new perk to book tables at some of the world’s best-known restaurants and receive invitations to exclusive events.

Disregarding the perks that are harder to quantify, like restaurant reservations, expanded lounge access, and private jet charters, the exact dollar amounts of the others add up to a potential $919 in extra value per year—if you actually intend to use them to their fullest.

Amex Platinum continuing benefits

But don’t forget about the Amex Platinum Card’s other benefits (enrollment is required for select perks), which include:

Annual airline fee credits

Each calendar year, cardholders can designate a U.S. airline on which to receive up to $200 in statement credits for incidental fees, such as checked bag charges, or the price of selecting a specific seat in advance.

Uber Cash

You can link your Amex Platinum Card to your Uber account and receive up to $20 per month ($35 in December) of Uber Cash to put toward U.S. Uber rides and Uber Eats orders.

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck

Cardmembers receive up to $100 in statement credits once every 4 years toward the application fee for Global Entry, or $85 once every 4.5 years for TSA PreCheck.

Fine Hotels & Resorts bookings