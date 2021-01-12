How to Win at Travel With Chase Ultimate Rewards

Earn, redeem, and maximize Chase Ultimate Rewards points for free travel and other perks.

Although you can certainly get a lot of value by racking up and using airline frequent-flier miles or hotel loyalty points, Chase Ultimate Rewards is still one of the best travel rewards programs out there. Not only can you earn points with a variety of credit cards, but you can also redeem them in several useful ways. Since it launched in 2009, the Chase Ultimate Rewards program has evolved from a points-never-expire system to an even more comprehensive platform and booking agent. You can now transfer points to more than a dozen airline and hotel partners; put them toward travel reservations made through Chase; and even just cash in points for statement credits, all making Ultimate Rewards points particularly relevant right now when travel patterns are curtailed. Whether you already have a Chase card, or are considering opening one, here are some of the best ways to earn, redeem, and maximize Chase Ultimate Rewards points. Earning Chase Ultimate Rewards points by card To earn Chase Ultimate Rewards points, you have to carry a credit card that participates in the program. The main differences between these cards are their annual fees, the bonus purchase categories they offer, and the value of each card's Chase Ultimate Rewards points when redeemed for travel or statement credits. Here are the basics on each. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card This card became an instant hit when it debuted more than a decade ago, and it remains popular today thanks to its excellent earning potential. Introductory bonus: Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 within the first three months from account opening.

Earning rates: Earn two points per dollar on dining (including takeout and delivery) and travel purchases like airfare, hotel bookings, train tickets, rideshares, and even tolls and parking. Through April 30, 2021, you can also earn two points per dollar on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases each month, including eligible pickup and delivery services.

Points value: 1.25 cents apiece when redeemed for travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards online portal

Annual fee: $95 Chase Sapphire Reserve® This higher-end option offers extra benefits like up to $100 in statement credits toward a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application once every four years, plus up to $300 in credits each year toward travel. Introductory bonus: Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months.

Earning rates: This card earns three points per dollar on dining and travel (after the $300 annual travel credit). Now through April 30, 2021, it also earns three points per dollar on up to $1,000 per month in grocery purchases.

Points value: 1.5 cents apiece when redeemed for travel through Chase

Annual fee: $550 Chase Freedom Unlimited® Ostensibly a simple cash-back card, points earned with the Chase Freedom Unlimited can actually be combined with Ultimate Rewards points from the Chase Sapphire Preferred or Chase Sapphire Reserve if you have either of those, and redeemed for travel at their higher rates, or transferred to the program’s airline and hotel partners. Introductory bonus: Earn a $200 bonus (or 20,000 points) after you spend $500 in the first three months from account opening. Plus, earn 5 percent cash back (or five points per dollar) on grocery store purchases excluding Target and Walmart on up to $12,000 spent in the first year.

Earning rates: This card earns 5 percent back (five points per dollar) on travel purchased through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal; 3 percent back (three points per dollar) on drugstore spending and at restaurants, including takeout and delivery; and 1.5 percent back (1.5 points per dollar) on everything else.

Points value: Points are only worth one cent each when redeemed for travel or cash back.

Annual fee: $0 Chase Freedom Flex℠ Its name and earning structure are similar to the Freedom Unlimited, with one significant difference in terms of earning. Introductory bonus: The same as with Chase Freedom Unlimited

Earning rates: This card earns 5 percent back (five points per dollar) on travel purchased through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal and on up to $1,500 in bonus categories that change quarterly (including but not limited to gas stations, streaming services, Amazon buys). It also earns 3 percent back (three points per dollar) on drugstore spending and at restaurants, including takeout and delivery; and 1 percent back (one point per dollar) on everything else.

Travel redemptions: Your redemption options with the Flex version are the same as with the Unlimited, including the ability to combine points with those from a higher-end Chase card.

Annual fee: $0 Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Don’t forget about this business card—especially if you can leverage its welcome offer and bonus earning categories. Introductory bonus: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $15,000 in the first three months of account opening.

Earning rates: Earn three points per dollar on the first $150,000 spent on travel, shipping, internet, cable, phone services, and advertising with social media sites and search engines each account year. Earn one point per dollar on everything else.

Travel redemptions: Points are worth 1.25 cents apiece when redeemed for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards.

Annual fee: $95 Keep in mind you can also combine points earned from some of Chase’s other cards, such as the Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card and the Ink Business Cash Credit Card, with Ultimate Rewards from the Chase Sapphire Reserve, Chase Sapphire Preferred, or Ink Business Preferred to open up your redemption options. How to maximize earning Chase Ultimate Rewards points

Where to start? Get the card (or cards) that earn the most bonus points on what you tend to buy. If groceries are a greater expense than dining out, you might want one of the Freedom cards. If you need a solid card for work expenses, the Ink Business Preferred might be your best bet. If you do tend to book a lot of travel and can take advantage of its other benefits, such as Priority Pass Select airport lounge access, the Chase Sapphire Reserve might be your top pick. Shop through Chase If you have one of the above cards, you can log into the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal and navigate to the “Ways to Earn” page, where you should see an option to “Shop through Chase.” Click “Shop Now,” and you’ll be redirected to the program’s online shopping mall where you will see offers to earn bonus points per dollar at various merchants such as Kiehl’s, Blue Apron, Petco, and more. Refer a friend You might be targeted for referral bonuses. When you send a personalized link for a Chase card to a friend and they apply for and are approved for it, you can usually score 5,000–10,000 bonus points per person up to 10 people (though your particular offer may vary). Get a Lyft At the beginning of 2020, Chase and Lyft launched a partnership to reward cardholders with bonus points. Through March 2022, folks with the Chase Sapphire Reserve can earn 10 points per dollar on Lyft rides. Those with the Chase Sapphire Preferred and Ink Business Preferred earn five points per dollar, while those with the Chase Freedom Unlimited and Chase Freedom Flex earn 5 percent cash back (or five points per dollar). How to redeem Chase Ultimate Rewards points Ultimate Rewards points give you a wide variety of ways to redeem them for travel and a decent rate of return no matter which method you prefer. Here are the best ways to redeem Chase Ultimate Rewards points for travel. Book travel through Chase Perhaps the simplest way to redeem Ultimate Rewards points is to cash them in for travel reservations, like booking flights, hotels, car rentals, cruises, vacation rentals, and activities, made directly through the Chase portal (look for “Travel” under the “Earn/Use” tab in your Ultimate Rewards account). The value you get for your points will depend on the specific card you carry. With the Chase Sapphire Reserve, your points are worth 1.5 cents apiece redeemed this way, while with either the Chase Sapphire Preferred or Ink Business Preferred, you get a value of 1.25 cents per point. The Freedom Unlimited and Freedom Flex only yield one cent per point, though you can redeem at the higher rates if you have one of the aforementioned cards. Transfer to airline or hotel partners Leverage the program’s airline and hotel transfer partners. Chase points convert at a 1:1 ratio to the following carriers and chains. Chase airline partners Aer Lingus AerClub

Air France/KLM Flying Blue

British Airways Executive Club

Emirates Skywards

Iberia Plus

JetBlue TrueBlue

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards

United MileagePlus

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Chase hotel partners World of Hyatt

IHG Rewards Club

Marriott Bonvoy For example, converting Chase points into British Airways Avios and then redeeming those for short-haul flights on American Airlines or Alaska Airlines is a great way to save miles on routes within the U.S. and from the West Coast to Hawaii, specifically.

