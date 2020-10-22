Travel Credit Card Matchup: Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Amex Gold Card

Comparing the benefits and bonuses of the two best rewards cards available.

AFAR partners with The Points Guy Affiliate Network and may receive a commission from card issuers. Our coverage is independent and objective, and has not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of the AFAR editorial team. You might have noticed that we’ve started covering credit cards (a lot more) at AFAR. For good reason! The number and quality of rewards credit card offers have positively boomed during this phase of the pandemic, despite fewer people actually traveling. First, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card launched its best-ever sign-up bonus. Then the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card followed suit. A number of airline credit cards have also upped their initial offers, as have several hotel credit cards, including the Marriott Bonvoy BoundlessTM Credit Card and the Marriott Bonvoy BrilliantTM American Express® Card. Now, travelers have another excellent option to consider: the American Express® Gold Card. It’s currently offering up to 60,000 bonus points—nearly double what it usually offers—after spending $4,000 on purchases within the first six months of card membership. Here’s why you might want to consider it, especially if you already have, or were thinking about applying for, the Chase Sapphire Preferred. Card comparison Here’s how the two cards’ current offers stack up: American Express® Gold Card Amex recently overhauled this card to reward members even more for everyday spending, which makes it a strong contender for those who might not be traveling much at the moment. Current welcome offer: Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $4,000 within the first six months. The card normally comes with 35,000 points after spending $4,000 in three months. You’ve got twice the time to earn nearly twice the points. Earning: The Amex Gold Card earns bonus points on a well-rounded portfolio of purchases. It accrues four points per dollar at restaurants, including takeout and delivery, as well as on up to $25,000 per calendar year in spending at U.S. supermarkets (then one point per dollar after that). When you’re ready to start traveling again, you can earn three points per dollar on flights booked either directly with airlines or through AmexTravel.com. It earns one point per dollar on everything else. Other perks: Cardholders receive up to $100 in statement credits per calendar year to put toward airline incidental fees, like charges for checked bags or seat assignments, on one U.S. airline they designate. They can also take advantage of up to $10 per month (so $120 per year) in statement credits when using their card to pay for orders from delivery services like Grubhub, Seamless, and Boxed, as well as at the Cheesecake Factory, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, and participating Shake Shack locations. It waives foreign transaction fees and provides a few travel and purchase protections. Annual fee: $250



Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card One of the most popular rewards credit cards of all time, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is also offering its highest-ever sign-up bonus at the moment. Current welcome offer: Earn 80,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases within the first three months of card membership. That’s 20,000 more points than usual for the same spending requirement. Earning: This card earns two points per dollar on dining (including takeout and delivery) and on a broad range of travel—typical things like flights and hotel bookings, but also train tickets, car rentals, ride shares, and even parking meters. From November 1, 2020, through April 30, 2021, it will also earn two points per dollar on up to $1,000 in purchases per month at grocery stores. It earns one point per dollar on everything else. Cardholders can register to earn five points per dollar on Lyft rides through March 2022.

Other perks: While most of us are stuck at home, this card’s comprehensive travel protections—like trip cancellation and delay coverage—are probably less pertinent than usual. However, it waives foreign transaction fees, and it is one of the few cards to offer primary rental car insurance, which might come in handy for road trips. Chase has a partnership with DoorDash where cardholders qualify for at least a year of complimentary DashPass membership, which can save an average of $4 to $5 per order on food deliveries. Annual fee: $95



Decisions, decisions For those trying to decide between these two, frankly excellent, travel rewards cards, the choice comes down to a few key factors. They include how you’ll eventually use the points you earn with either card, and whether or not you can maximize the benefits of each to offset their annual fees. First, let’s look at how you can put Amex and Chase points to use. How can you use American Express Membership Rewards points? American Express Membership Rewards points are among the most useful rewards currencies around. Points redeemed for bookings through Amex Travel are worth one cent apiece toward flights and a bit less than that for things like hotel bookings. So you can get around $400–$600 worth of travel from the bonuses alone. Amex points redeemed for statement credits and gift cards are usually worth even less, so avoid that option. More interestingly, though, Membership Rewards points transfer to Amex’s 19 airline and 3 hotel partners. Airline partners Aer Lingus AerClub

Aeromexico Club Premier (1:1.6)

Air Canada Aeroplan

Air France/KLM Flying Blue

Alitalia MilleMiglia

ANA Mileage Club

Avianca LifeMiles

British Airways Executive Club

Cathay Pacific Asia Miles

Delta SkyMiles

El Al Matmid (50:1, through Dec. 31, 2020)

Emirates Skywards

Etihad Airways Guest Program

Hawaiian Airlines HawaiianMiles

Iberia Plus

JetBlue True Blue (1:0.8)

Qantas Frequent Flyer

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Hotels Choice Privileges Rewards

Hilton Honors (1:2)

Marriott Bonvoy There are some standouts here, including Delta SkyMiles, which will be helpful for folks based in the United States, and both ANA and Aeroplan, which field some excellent redemption values for flights on Star Alliance airlines around the world. Amex frequently offers transfer bonuses to partners, which Chase only seldom does, so that might factor into your thinking. A quick example: There was a 40 percent transfer bonus to Marriott Bonvoy in September and October. So 60,000 Amex points would be worth 84,000 Marriott points, whereas 80,000 Chase points are still just 80,000 points with Marriott. What are Chase Ultimate Rewards points good for? The Chase Sapphire Preferred bonus of 80,000 points is worth $1,000 (or 1.25 cents apiece) toward travel booked directly through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal, which includes flights as well as hotels, cruises, vacation rentals, and more. So they’re a bit more valuable than Amex points in this regard. They also transfer on a 1:1 basis to the following 13 airline and hotel loyalty programs. Airline partners Aer Lingus AerClub

Air France/KLM Flying Blue

British Airways Executive Club

Emirates Skywards

Iberia Plus

JetBlue TrueBlue

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards

United MileagePlus

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Hotels World of Hyatt

IHG Rewards Club

Marriott Bonvoy Though Chase fields fewer partners (and some that overlap with Amex), there are three U.S.-based airlines, and you can optimize the value of Hyatt and IHG Rewards Club for hotel stays around the world. Aside from travel bookings, Chase cardholders can redeem Ultimate Rewards points for statement credits toward other purchases at a rate of one cent apiece. Chase also recently introduced a feature called “Pay Yourself Back.” Folks with the Sapphire Preferred get a value of 1.25 cents per point (the same usually reserved only for travel) when redeeming for statement credits toward groceries and home improvement purchases, as well as donations to around a dozen eligible charities now through April 30, 2021.



Deciding between the Amex Gold Card and the Chase Sapphire Preferred With bonuses, benefits, transfers, and statement credits in mind, here’s what you need to consider to make your choice between these two cards. Which bonus is better: 80,000 points or 60,000 points? Going strictly by numbers, the Chase Sapphire Preferred’s 80,000 points might overpower the 60,000 points offered by the Amex Gold Card. But the math is a little more nuanced than that. If you simply want to redeem points for travel through either issuer’s portal, then you should opt for the Chase card. However, if you plan to use your points to a specific airline or hotel, you should think about which program’s partners are more useful for your needs. Do you see yourself using United and Southwest miles, or is Delta your carrier of choice? Are you a Hilton loyalist, or would you get more use out of Hyatt points? Look at your past travel, and any destinations you might be considering for the future, and then think about which credit card program offers a better set of transfer partners who can get you there. Excelling at everyday earning

