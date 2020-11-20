How to Earn Travel Rewards While Holiday Shopping

Rack up points and miles by buying all your gifts with the right travel credit card.

You might also be eligible if you have a hotel card like the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card or the World of Hyatt Credit Card. The Amazon category includes purchases made on Amazon.com itself, including everything from Prime membership fees to your Amazon Fresh orders. What’s more, though, items sold through the Amazon.com marketplace are also included, so you can patronize individual third-party sellers and small businesses, too. Folks with the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card, meanwhile, can log into their accounts online and enroll in an Amex Offer to earn six bonus points (for a total of eight) per dollar on up to $3,500 in total spending at Walmart, Target, and Amazon through December 27. Big spenders with the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card or the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card should see an Amex Offer of their own to earn 500 bonus SkyMiles (the kind you can redeem for award flights) and 500 Medallion Qualification Miles (these count toward Delta elite status) after spending $1,000 on purchases up to a maximum of 25,000 miles and 25,000 MQMs. Speaking of Amex Offers, if you have these or other American Express cards, log into your account and check your personalized promotions to see if you can save money anywhere you plan to purchase gifts. You might be able to get $25 back on orders of $125 or more at online furniture store Wayfair, or earn up to two bonus points or miles per dollar spent at Tiffany & Co. Chase has also started extending similar offers to folks with certain cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred and the Chase Sapphire Reserve® Card. Both Chase and Amex Offers can vary widely based on your particular cards and spending habits, and they change all the time, so be sure to check them periodically or you could be leaving points on the table.



3. Use your secret weapon: shopping portals Regardless of whether your particular travel credit card has spending bonuses this holiday season, you can always count on earning extra points and miles by using an online shopping portal. These are basically malls in website form with hundreds of retailers ranging from Columbia Sportswear and Apple to Rimowa and Casper. Various frequent flier programs, including American Airlines AAdvantage, Delta SkyMiles, JetBlue TrueBlue, and United MileagePlus, as well as hotel chains like Choice Privileges and Wyndham Rewards, host their own online shopping portals. When you log in and click through to a particular store, you earn bonus points or miles on what you buy. These tend to range from an extra 2 to 30 points per dollar. So depending on how much you’re spending, you could positively rake in the rewards. You can often earn bonuses simply for signing up and shopping as a new member, and then bank even more points or miles for hitting a certain spending threshold. For example, if you’re new to United MileagePlus Shopping, you can sign up and earn 500 bonus miles after spending $125 within two weeks, or 1,000 bonus miles after spending $150 within two weeks. Now through November 22, you can earn up to 5,000 more bonus miles when you spend $1,000 (plus, you’ll have your shopping done before Thanksgiving!). So if you don’t already use your preferred airline or hotel’s shopping portal, visit now to see what new-member enticements might be advertised.

