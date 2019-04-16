The Best Costa Rica Surf Camps for Every Type of Surfer

As Costa Rica’s surf scene has exploded in the past 20 years, so have the number of surf camps catering to all levels of surfers, from first-time novices to experienced wave-riders who want to bring their skills to the next level.

Wherever you fall on that range, there are a few things to keep in mind when booking a surf camp. There’s surf nearly all year long in Costa Rica, especially on the northwest Nicoya Peninsula, where the wet season (May to November) brings the biggest, most consistent waves. While the majority of surf breaks and camps run up and down the Pacific coast (where all of our top picks are found), it’s notable that some of the most powerful waves occur on the southern end of the Caribbean coastline during the hot, dry months between December and March. (Keep in mind that surf camp operations there tend to be subpar and more limited in supply.)

Because surf camp options abound—from family-friendly hotels to luxury all-inclusive accommodations that throw in yoga sessions, massages, cultural excursions, and gourmet meals—we’ve narrowed down a list of five of the very best surf camps that Costa Rica has to offer.

Courtesy of Kalon Surf Resort Costa Rica Kick back at Kalon Surf Resort’s infinity pool after a day spent surfing prime Pacific breaks.

Kalon Surf Resort: Best luxury camp

Altos de Miramar, Dominical

If your idea of surf camp is stepping off of the beach and into the lap of luxury, Kalon Surf Resort’s got you covered. Whether you’re a rank beginner or a shredder who wants to fine-tune some moves, Kalon tailors its coaching to help you attain your goals, including choosing the right surf breaks for you—all while piling on the creature comforts.

Each of the six guest rooms features balconies with sunset-primed ocean views over the central Pacific coast, luxury linens, and rain showers. Get a beer or glass of wine and a snack from the open kitchen, stroll the six-plus-acre property (including an organic garden), chill by the infinity pool, or enjoy a massage. And at the end of the day, sit down to a farm-to-table dinner, featuring sous-vide or molecular-cooking preparations of wagyu beef and fresh seafood, among other delights. kalonsurf.com

Courtesy of Gensler The Surf Simply camp takes design seriously: It’s from the same architects behind the original Apple stores and Facebook headquarters.

Surf Simply: Best camp to hone your skills

Nosara, Guanacaste

To get an idea of what sets this state-of-the-art surf camp apart, look no further than how seriously the owners of Surf Simply considered its elegant new accommodations, opened in the fall of 2018. It was designed by the same San Francisco architects responsible for the original Apple stores and Facebook HQ, as well as the Seoul Incheon Airport.

Surf Simply brings the same level of detail and commitment to its surf coaching, not just to beginners but to experienced surfers as well. The team believes that even people who’ve been surfing for years will benefit from their highly individualized approach, with a strong emphasis on physics, theory, and video analysis. The teaching ratio is nine coaches to 12 students, guaranteeing highly personalized attention. The gleaming but understated 10-room resort is nestled alongside a nature preserve, where a short path leads to the waves at Playa Guiones, near Nosara, on the Nicoya Peninsula. surfsimply.com

Courtesy of Surf With Amigas U.S. pro surfer Holly Beck launched Costa Rica’s women-only surf camp, Surf With Amigas.

Surf With Amigas: Best women-only camp

Pavones, Puntarenas

Whether you grab a girlfriend or two or go solo, prepare to experience the full power of sisterhood at Surf With Amigas, founded and operated by U.S. pro surfer Holly Beck. SWA conducts one-week surf camps with accommodations at three different locations on the southern Pacific coast (as well as one in northern Nicaragua and northern Costa Rica), all of them near the world-renowned break of Pavones, and all taught by women.

Its low-frills Jungle Retreat eco-lodge, accommodating 10 to 12 guests, is surrounded by jungle and is a short walk to two surf spots. The somewhat more upscale Pura Vista house (for eight to 10, with air-conditioning and an infinity pool) overlooks the ocean and jungle, and surf sessions are held at beaches a short drive away.

The Longboard Surf House, on par with Pura Vista accommodations-wise, is actually two guesthouses (housing 12 to 14 guests combined), with shared or private rooms near a left-breaking point, perfect for beginners and those wanting to improve their longboarding skills. surfwithamigas.com

Photo by Ali Kaukas Kids can learn to surf at Peaks and Swells, and also zip-line, SUP, and visit a turtle sanctuary or nature preserve.

Peaks and Swells: Best kid-friendly camp

Montezuma, Puntarena