Likuliku Lagoon

Dreamy tropical ocean views are everywhere at this resort on Malolo Island—from the bed, the private deck, the bathtub, and beneath the glass floor of your overwater bure. This adults-only resort takes quiet relaxation to another level, particularly if you're pampered at Tatadra Spa, where the lagoon views and traditional treatments calm the soul. The chef's relationships with farmers and fishermen ensure that the only best local seafood and tropical fruits are on the menu daily. The resort also incorporates sustainable and conservation practices, including a forest restoration project and a marine sanctuary that protects the reef.