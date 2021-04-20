Likuliku Lagoon
Fiji
| +679 666 3344
Photo courtesy of Likuliku Lagoon Resort / Hamilton Lund Photography
Likuliku Lagoon ResortThe first in Fiji to introduce overwater bures (traditional huts made of wood and straw), adults-only Likuliku Lagoon Resort continues to set the standard for romantic luxury. At the all-inclusive property on Malolo Island, about 15 miles west of Viti Levu, couples who spring for one of those accommodations enjoy sun-bathed views over a sparkling marine reserve from the teak deck or oversized soaking tub; at night, fish are drawn to lights under the hut and are visible through glass panels inset in the floor. Back on the beach and closer to the restaurant and two bars (one located on a small island in the lagoon), there are 35 beachfront bures, including 18 split-level deluxe bungalows that feature private plunge pools and secluded courtyards with outdoor showers. Activities like snorkeling, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and sailing are complimentary; more adventurous types might also request arrangements for diving and fishing trips, island-hopping tours, sunset cruises, and visits to a local village.
Dreamy tropical ocean views are everywhere at this resort on Malolo Island—from the bed, the private deck, the bathtub, and beneath the glass floor of your overwater bure. This adults-only resort takes quiet relaxation to another level, particularly if you're pampered at Tatadra Spa, where the lagoon views and traditional treatments calm the soul. The chef's relationships with farmers and fishermen ensure that the only best local seafood and tropical fruits are on the menu daily. The resort also incorporates sustainable and conservation practices, including a forest restoration project and a marine sanctuary that protects the reef.