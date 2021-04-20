Tambo del Inka & Spa, Valle Sagrado

Luxuriating at the Tambo del Inka

The Tambo del Inka is a Starwood Luxury Collection resort in the small town of Urubamba ($30 and 90 minutes from Cusco) in Peru's Sacred Valley. After 20 years of traveling for work and pleasure, I’ve stayed at at a lot of properties. I am a hotel slut, hopping from one to the next, racking up points. But this time it’s different. With the Tambo del Inka, it’s The Real Thing. Incredible Trip to Peru: http://bit.ly/11IZdBX