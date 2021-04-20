Tambo del Inka & Spa, Valle Sagrado
Sacred Valley, Av. Ferrocarril S/N, Urubamba 08660, Peru
| +51 84 581777
Tambo del Inka & Spa, Valle SagradoSet amid lush, expansive grounds on the banks of the churning Urubambo River, this spa hotel is a luxurious base for exploring the Sacred Valley—or just relaxing in nature. For those heading to Machu Picchu, Tambo del Inka offers something that no other hotel can: a private train station on the Cuzco-to-Machu Picchu line. If you’re not sightseeing, there’s still plenty to do on the property, including watching hundreds of white butterflies dance against the backdrop of the Andes from the indoor-outdoor pool, or enjoying a farm-to-table meal next to the river. The highly regarded Hawa restaurant is a must for dinner and also serves a comprehensive breakfast spread with “detox” options, while the Kiri bar offers signature pisco cocktails and a full gin-and-tonic menu.
The resort captures the drama of the surrounding mountains with soaring ceilings and Incan-style stonework through the public spaces. In the large, airy rooms, guests also enjoy balconies or terraces with river or mountain views, as well as elegant marble bathrooms with both tubs and standing showers. For even more space, spring for one of the suites, which include separate living rooms and butler service.
Luxuriating at the Tambo del Inka
The Tambo del Inka is a Starwood Luxury Collection resort in the small town of Urubamba ($30 and 90 minutes from Cusco) in Peru's Sacred Valley. After 20 years of traveling for work and pleasure, I’ve stayed at at a lot of properties. I am a hotel slut, hopping from one to the next, racking up points. But this time it’s different. With the Tambo del Inka, it’s The Real Thing. Incredible Trip to Peru: http://bit.ly/11IZdBX
Urubamba
Living 5 years in Peru it's beautiful to chill out in this amazing five-star hotel and spa in Urubamba. Its Tambo Del Inka hotel - the only on in Urubamba - hard to miss as its on a main road. if you have extra time and want to connect with "civilization" check it out.