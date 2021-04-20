Four Seasons Hotel Prague
Even if it weren’t arguably the grandest hotel in all of Prague
, you’re simply not going to find a more centrally located address than the five-star Four Seasons. At the foot of the Charles Bridge in medieval Old Town—with views across the Vltava to Prague Castle in one direction and over the Jewish Quarter and Rudolfinum Concert Hall in the other—the 157-room property is, in fact, three distinct historic buildings—one Baroque circa 1568, another Neoclassical from 1827, and the last an 1883 Neo-Renaissance edifice—tied together by a contemporary main building built in 2001. Given a sumptuous makeover by renowned French designer Pierre-Yves Rochon in 2012, the rooms and public spaces feel at once stylishly modern and timelessly refined. Though the neighborhood’s attractions beckon, don’t miss a chance to dine at CottoCrudo, the riverside Mediterranean restaurant and bar that is considered one of the city’s best.