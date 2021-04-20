Titilaka
TitilakaHoused in a refurbished building on a four-acre private peninsula, this all-inclusive luxury resort is far more expensive than most hotels on Lake Titicaca, but it’s well worth the splurge. Not only are all of your meals, cocktails, and most excursions included, but the lodge invests deeply in the local community—it hires more than three-quarters of its staff from the surrounding area, sources as many ingredients as possible from regional farmers, and turns to nearby artisans for its textiles and other crafts. Additionally, the on-site restaurant is one of the best in the area. If you’d prefer a more private dining experience, take your meal on one of the hotel’s wraparound terraces, or order 24-hour room service.
All 18 rooms face the lake and feature heated floors (it can get chilly at night at 12,500 feet of elevation), a banquette overlooking the water, a free mini-bar, and deep bathtubs. King rooms are the most economical, but the two corner rooms—with their spacious layouts and panoramic views of the lake—are the most requested. For the best sunrise or sunset vistas, choose either the “Dawn” or “Dusk” rooms.
Sleep with the Incans at Titilaka, Peru
Want to sleep next to the mythical birthplace of the ancient Incan empire? Book a night at Titilaka, a boutique hotel on the shores of Lake Titicaca, the largest lake in the Andes. Flanked on three sides by quinoa farms and red sandstone peaks, the property opens onto a 118-mile horizon of fresh water. As part of my stay, local kayak guide Armando Suaña brought me to nests of indigenous grebes and ducks, and farther offshore to his family’s own manmade island, one in a flotilla of thatched reed rafts that the Uros people have called home for the last 500 years.
Lake Titicaca Luxury
Gorgeous 18-room hotel with its own peninsula on Lake Titicaca. Each room has breathtaking views of the lake with elegant yet refined style throughout the whole hotel. Top quality food from the restaurant. We were very excited to see a leg of jamón serrano on the breakfast buffet. The hotel plans all of your half day and full day excursions, and hosts a tea time and sunset happy hour. Heaven!