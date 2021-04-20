Kontokali Bay Resort & Spa
Straddling a forested isthmus on Corfu, Kontokali Bay Resort & Spa avails its guests of five-star luxury while maintaining a fun, welcoming atmosphere for families. There are a wide range of accommodations (plus all-inclusive packages), from the 170 rooms in the main building to the 89 suites and bungalows clustered in lush gardens around the property; all have terraces or balconies, some with views of the bay or sea. For the VIP treatment, book the presidential suite, which features a private pool with two Jacuzzis, an indoor hammam, and a small gym. Beyond the rooms, guests have several choices for sunning and swimming, including two sandy beaches with loungers and umbrellas, a saltwater infinity pool overlooking the Ionian Sea, an indoor heated freshwater pool, and a kids’ pool in the playground area. Dining options are equally diverse: go casual at the beachside bistro, Mediterranean buffet, or taverna-style food court, or sample dishes that look as good as they taste at Asterias, the fine-dining restaurant.