Augustine, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Prague
Gothic and Renaissance architecture meets modern design at Augustine, where 13th-century details like vaulted ceilings and 19th-century frescoes share space with Czech Cubist furniture and pottery. The seven buildings that make up the property—parts of which date back to 1284—formed some of the St. Thomas Church and Monastery, so you may even bed down in a room where Augustinian monks once slept (in fact, monks still have quarters here). The 101 rooms are a chic combination of old world charm and modern luxury, with generously sized marble bathrooms with heated floors and rain showers; suites have magnificent views of Prague Castle or an interior garden. The Refectory bar serves wickedly good “Archangel” cocktails, named for the subjects of the room’s Baroque frescoes, as well as St. Thomas Beer, brewed from the monk’s original 1352 recipe, but don’t let the spirits get to your head. There’s also a highly regarded fine-dining restaurant as well as a spa.