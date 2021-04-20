The Coachman Hotel
Perhaps it’s the fizzy wine-in-a-can served at the reception bar, or the cornhole on the lawn in the pool and hot tub area—this 42-room hotel exudes a young, trendy vibe. The Coachman is set in two ‘60s-era motels that were joined as one, then renovated and reopened in 2016 by new owners who wanted to capture the feel of an old-time mountain retreat while injecting it with a clean, modern aesthetic. Though on the small side, the rooms have been given thoughtful touches, like a rubberized entrance for storing wet skis, heated toilet seats, and 43-inch Apple TVs. There isn’t a restaurant on site (though there is a complimentary continental breakfast), but the property is just a short walk to Stateline’s bustling nightlife, as well as restaurants and dining at Heavenly Village; the property also gives guests free access to nearby Lakeside Beach. And you don’t have to leave your fur-babies at home: For a small additional fee, they are welcomed with their own gift bag.