Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Coachman Hotel

4100 Pine Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150, USA
Website
| +1 530-545-6460
The Coachman Hotel Lake Tahoe California United States
The Coachman Hotel Lake Tahoe California United States
The Coachman Hotel Lake Tahoe California United States
The Coachman Hotel Lake Tahoe California United States
The Coachman Hotel Lake Tahoe California United States
The Coachman Hotel Lake Tahoe California United States
The Coachman Hotel Lake Tahoe California United States
The Coachman Hotel Lake Tahoe California United States

The Coachman Hotel

Perhaps it’s the fizzy wine-in-a-can served at the reception bar, or the cornhole on the lawn in the pool and hot tub area—this 42-room hotel exudes a young, trendy vibe. The Coachman is set in two ‘60s-era motels that were joined as one, then renovated and reopened in 2016 by new owners who wanted to capture the feel of an old-time mountain retreat while injecting it with a clean, modern aesthetic. Though on the small side, the rooms have been given thoughtful touches, like a rubberized entrance for storing wet skis, heated toilet seats, and 43-inch Apple TVs. There isn’t a restaurant on site (though there is a complimentary continental breakfast), but the property is just a short walk to Stateline’s bustling nightlife, as well as restaurants and dining at Heavenly Village; the property also gives guests free access to nearby Lakeside Beach. And you don’t have to leave your fur-babies at home: For a small additional fee, they are welcomed with their own gift bag.
By Deb Hopewell , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points