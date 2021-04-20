Harrah’s Lake Tahoe
Centrally located on the lake’s South Shore, just over the California border in Nevada, Harrah’s is something of an institution in the Tahoe area, especially for visitors who want Vegas-style entertainment and gambling and reasonable room prices (especially midweek). The 512-room hotel and 65,000-square-foot casino connects, by way of a tunnel under Hwy 50, to 740-room sister property Harvey’s, which boasts its own 87,500-square-foot casino. Several levels of the 18-floor tower have just been updated, and all but the very lowest-price rooms have two full bathrooms—an amenity you never knew you needed but won’t soon take for granted. The resort has several dining options, from casual to upscale. If your budget allows it, treat yourself to panoramic views of Lake Tahoe
and the Sierra Nevada mountains at Friday’s Station Steak and Seafood Grill.