Atemporal

Santa Maria 190 Miraflores, Lima 15074, Peru
Website
| +51 1 7005141
If you prefer large, well-known hotels and reliable, if predictable, accommodations, then the affluent Miraflores (and nearby Barranco) district is your best bet for a home base in Lima. For the traveler who wants to experience Lima like a houseguest, however, there’s no hotel better than Atemporal, located just steps away from Huaca Pucllana (one of the city’s most important pre-Incan archeological sites). The 1940s-era, Tudor-style mansion was transformed into a small boutique hotel after a careful makeover in 2016, with nine individually decorated rooms done up in artsy prints and contemporary details. Along with the décor, service shines—guests can enjoy a complimentary cocktail each evening, along with other gratis amenities like à la carte and buffet breakfast, Wi-Fi, a 24-hour concierge, bicycles, and even a MINI Cooper Clubman and driver available on a first-come, first-served basis.  The hotel’s small size precludes it having a gym or pool, but there are peaceful sitting spaces in the lovely garden area. And while Atemporal also lacks a restaurant, it’s within easy walking distance to some of the city’s finest eateries, including Astrid y Gastón—the restaurant that announced Lima’s arrival as a culinary destination.
By Deb Hopewell , AFAR Contributor

