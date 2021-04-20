JW Marriott El Convento Cusco
Esquina de la Calle Ruinas 432 y, Calle San Agustin, Cusco 08001, Peru
| +51 84 582200
Photo courtesy of JW Marriott El Convento Cusco
JW Marriott El Convento CuscoThe JW Marriott is internationally known for its luxury brand, and El Convento Cusco just might be one of the most impressive properties in its portfolio. Here, you don’t even have to travel to Machu Picchu for an archeology lesson, as the learning begins almost the minute you step through the hotel’s stunning brick arches—they were painstakingly rebuilt by hand from what remained of a 16th-century Augustinian convent, which was in turn built on Ican and pre-Incan ruins. Guests can wander downstairs through two exhibition rooms of excavated artifacts, or join free guided tours each evening at 6 p.m.
Rooms are individually decorated with sleek, dark-wood furnishings and Peruvian travertine tabletops. A handful have small balconies with views, while some on the lower floor look out onto one of the many remaining Incan walls that thread through the city. You can request to have oxygenated air piped into your room to help combat the discomfort many feel at 11,000-plus feet of elevation and there’s even an EMT on staff just in case. When hunger strikes, head to the on-site Qespi Restaurant, considered one of the best in the city for its exquisite interpretations of Andean cuisine.