Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Opal Sands Resort

430 S Gulfview Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33767, USA
Website
| +1 727-450-0380

More info

Opal Sands Resort

Why we love it: Miami beach glam and ultra-modern architecture on a promenade along Clearwater Beach, the most famous shoreline in the Tampa Bay—St. Petersburg area


Highlights:
- Sundowners and live music at a palapa-shaded tiki bar on the beach
- A sloping “zero entry” pool set beside cabanas, a hot tub and deck chairs
- Ocean views from nearly every room, many behind floor-to-ceiling windows


The review: This sleek chic high-rise overlooks the Gulf of Mexico and the Clearwater Beach skyline. Art remains a highlight here, thanks to a collection curated by modern Floridian master Christopher Still, who also contributed original works. The metal grouper sculpture — titled “Gulf Spirit — remains a standout and welcomes guests to Sea-Guini, the resort’s main restaurant. Expect Italian influences and saltwater-scented dishes like cioppino, mussels arrabbiata and citrus-glazed grouper. It’s also renowned for its Neapolitan pizzas and housemade pastas, plus handcrafted cocktails.


The Opal Sands has 230 rooms and suites, and most unfurl postcard-perfect views of the ocean from their balconies. But the minimalist interior dazzles too, thanks to touches like sage-and-silver décor, Keurig coffee makers and pillow-top mattresses. While light on activities, the resort has a gym, full-service spa, complimentary bikes and a cornhole toss.

By Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

New Zealand Could Pull Off Bold Goal of Eliminating Coronavirus
New Zealand Could Pull Off Bold Goal of Eliminating Coronavirus
How to Pretend You’re in Paris at Home
How to Pretend You’re in Paris at Home
The Great Barrier Reef’s Great Big Complicated Story
The Great Barrier Reef’s Great Big Complicated Story
Dolphins, Turtles, and Rare Dugongs Return to Thailand’s Tourist-Free Waters
Dolphins, Turtles, and Rare Dugongs Return to Thailand’s Tourist-Free Waters