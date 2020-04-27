Opal Sands Resort

Why we love it: Miami beach glam and ultra-modern architecture on a promenade along Clearwater Beach, the most famous shoreline in the Tampa Bay—St. Petersburg area

Highlights:

- Sundowners and live music at a palapa-shaded tiki bar on the beach

- A sloping “zero entry” pool set beside cabanas, a hot tub and deck chairs

- Ocean views from nearly every room, many behind floor-to-ceiling windows

The review: This sleek chic high-rise overlooks the Gulf of Mexico and the Clearwater Beach skyline. Art remains a highlight here, thanks to a collection curated by modern Floridian master Christopher Still, who also contributed original works. The metal grouper sculpture — titled “Gulf Spirit — remains a standout and welcomes guests to Sea-Guini, the resort’s main restaurant. Expect Italian influences and saltwater-scented dishes like cioppino, mussels arrabbiata and citrus-glazed grouper. It’s also renowned for its Neapolitan pizzas and housemade pastas, plus handcrafted cocktails.

The Opal Sands has 230 rooms and suites, and most unfurl postcard-perfect views of the ocean from their balconies. But the minimalist interior dazzles too, thanks to touches like sage-and-silver décor, Keurig coffee makers and pillow-top mattresses. While light on activities, the resort has a gym, full-service spa, complimentary bikes and a cornhole toss.