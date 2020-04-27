Where are you going?
Postcard Inn On The Beach

6300 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach, FL 33706, USA
Website
| +1 727-367-2711

More info

Why we love it: This 1950s beachfront motel grooves to funky retro-modern beat.


Highlights:
- A bohemian beach vibe
- Contemporary surf-style decor
- “Dive-In” Movies by the pool and a lush tropical garden

The review: A stunning white-and-blue palette earned this eclectic property the nickname “the Santorini of St Pete Beach.” The Postcard Inn slews between playful and sophisticated, and its good value attracts families and young couples alike. Set right on the beach, it has a pool area and two gyms, along with games including billiards, ping-pong and cornhole toss.

The 196 bright, breezy rooms feature locally produced artwork that pay homage to the area’s vintage surfers and sun worshippers. Lime, teal and sea foam accents enliven the otherwise pale palettes. Want to splash out? Opt for a poolside cabana room!


Fuel up with locally roasted Kahwa coffee and housemade donuts in P.S. Grind. Or linger at the Stamps Lobby Bar and Restaurant, which serves rib-sticking American options, such as grilled wings, BBQ-dry-rubbed burgers and blackened mahi tacos in the evening. The hotel also runs a shabby chic beach bar that dishes up conch fritters, frozen cocktails and live music, making it a popular spot at sunset.

By Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert

