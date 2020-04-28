The Vinoy® Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club
501 5th Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, USA
The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf ClubWhy we love it: This gracious Mediterranean Revival building has presided over Tampa Bay since 1923.
Highlights:
- A private 74-slip marina
- An 18-hole golf course designed by Ron Garl
- Situated in St Pete’s vibrant downtown, it’s also near western Florida attractions like Tropicana Field and the Salvador Dalí Museum
The review: After its debut as a luxurious hotel, this property was converted to a military training facility and fell into disrepair by the 1970s. But a $93m restoration brought back its former glory and earned the Vinoy Renaissance a place among the Historic Hotels of America. Today it boasts 360- guestrooms and suites, complete with well-lit workspaces, pillowtop mattresses and Aveda bath products. Grace notes include two swimming pools — one heated — and a 5,000-square-foot fitness center. Many of the spa’s treatments reflect the waterfront location with seaweed and marine-salt elements.
Dining options range from sushi nibbles on the veranda patio to farm-to-table American fare at Marchand's Bar & Grill. The culinary standout, however, remains Paul’s Landing, named for a Navy carpenter who once fished, farmed orchards, and cured meats and seafood along St Pete’s waterfront. Don’t miss the citrus-glazed shrimp and grits, and crispy brussels with key lime!
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 6 years ago
Modern Day Luxury in Old Historic Splendour
Built in the 1920s, the Mediterranean-revival style Vinoy Hotel is a luxurious reminder of St Petersburg's past. Completely remodeled and restored from top to bottom in 1992, the rose-pink Vinoy offers comfortable luxury, fine dining, leisurely nooks and verandas for sitting, reading, and sharing a drink with friends. Located at the "top" of Beach Drive, the Vinoy is within easy walking distance to restaurants and shops on Beach Drive, art museums (including the spectacular Dali Museum), marina (boat, kayak, and paddle board rentals), and walking paths along Tampa Bay. The Vinoy has tennis courts and priveleges at the historic Vinoy Golf Club on Snell Island. The hotel provides shuttles to events such as baseball games at Tropicana Field or the St Petersburg Grand Prix. We stayed at the Vinoy on one of our first visits to St Petersburg before moving there permanently. It is by far, my favorite of all the historic old hotels built in the 1920s in Florida to serve the "snowbirds" visiting from the cold north. Although certainly luxurious, the hotel also has a comfortable charm that we've always loved and appreciated. Treat yourself, at least once, and enjoy a bit of St Petersburg's past with modern-day comfort.
AFAR Ambassador
almost 6 years ago
Luxury in a Big Pink Lady
There's something extremely romantic about staying in a historic hotel, especially when that hotel has been beautifully taken care of an renovated. A badly needed escape from city life brought us to my hometown of Tampa, Florida, across the bay to St. Petersburg. Our room, in the original historic part of the hotel, was comfortable, the bathroom up to Renaissance standards. The real gem in this historic property is the pool. Enjoyed by visitors and locals, there is plenty of room for everyone. Pick out a chair of your choosing, hoist up the umbrella and sip fruity drink after fruity drink as you waste the day away in absolute bliss. If you've had enough of laying by the pool, there's a day spa on-site which offers a variety of services. If you have a long commute on your feet, try the Vinoy Foot Ritual - SO much more than your standard foot massage! The restaurants on-site are what you would expect from a luxury property: a giant brunch buffet takes over the historic dining room, which a tamer breakfast is served in the casual restaurant by the pool. If you're a sports fan, keep your eyes peeled while at the Vinoy: it's the hotel of choice for Major League Baseball teams coming to play the nearby Tampa Bay Rays.
about 4 years ago
At The Vinoy in St. Petersburg, Florida, an Homage to Chihuly
The 90-year old grande dame hotel in St. Petersburg, whose Murano chandelier-lit hall and rooms have housed celebrities including Joe DiMaggio, is a Marriott Renaissance property in downtown that will delight any art buff. A frothy glass sculpture by Chihuly sets the tone for the artistic experience as soon as you walk into the lobby. If you’re there, do take in the history tour given daily at 10:30 a.m.; it lasts two hours and is well worth it, because you’ll see the translucent, dripping Chihuly chandelier that was assembled from 58 crates of glass, weighing 1,250 pounds, in the grand ballroom. “They even had to reinforce the ceiling for it,” says Shirley, our guide. If you love Wedgwood, you’ll be tickled pink to know that Robert Adam of Wedgwood fame designed the Vinoy (there is actually a color called "Vinoy pink"). And there is so much history behind this hotel, which also has a ghost story to send chills up your spine. When the restoration of the hotel started in 1988, they found a vault in the foyer which had burn marks on it, with 1,400 pieces of silver wrapped in newspaper from 1934. If you take the tour and visit the hallway leading to the grand ballroom, look up. You’ll see original Pecky Cypress beams which are common in Florida but had to be taken down, numbered, and reassembled. The glazed majolica tiles in the lobby too are earthy, handsome and handmade, done by one of four U.S. faieance companies at the turn of the century.
almost 6 years ago
Stay At The Vinoy
Just attended a conference at the Renaissance Vinoy and it was a beautiful location with great amenities. There are tours of the historic building, pools for what seem like miles, and amazing food. It is located amidst palm trees overlooking the bay so, ask for a room in the main building if you can to enjoy those views.