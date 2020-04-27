The Don CeSar

Why we love it: Literati like F. Scott Fitzgerald have gathered at St Pete’s Jazz Age “Pink Palace” since 1928.



Highlights:

- Mediterranean cuisine like smoked grouper at the elegant Maritana restaurant

- A stunning spa with a rooftop terrace and treatments ranging from a sweet tea scrub to Tibetan singing bowls

- Real estate scion Thomas Rowe built the hotel as a tribute to his lost love in 1928.

Legend claims his spirit still walks the halls.



The review: The beachfront icon served as a hospital and convalescent center for WWII airmen, then went into a period of decline as a Department of Veterans Affairs HQ. Locals rallied and saved the grande dame in 1971. Today “The Don” has been restored to its confectionary fever-dream glory and features on the National Register of Historic Places.



The Don CeSar presides over the sugar-white sands of Florida’s Gulf Coast — and its beach views may be familiar from Once Upon a Time in America starring Robert De Niro. The area’s only historic resort, it has 241 contemporary rooms and 36 suites, all kissed by coastal charm. Expect crisp white linens and louvered windows, accented by pops of turquoise and peacock blue.