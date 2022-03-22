Where are you going?
Mahina & Sun's

412 Lewers St, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Website
Superstar chef Ed Kenney tucked his fourth restaurant inside the Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club, a funky Waikiki outpost that pays homage to the area's 1960s scene. The eatery sits beside the pool, where period films screen (sometimes against a background of live music or a DJ spinning albums). The vibe hits all the right notes, from the Hawaii Potters' Guild bowls to the custom Tori Richard fabrics for the banquette cushions. Kenney—a five-time James Beard Award semifinalist—serves elevated home cooking that draws upon the best of local farms as well as sustainably caught seafood. Fan favorites include a tangle of bright veggies topped with perfectly charred he'e (octopus) and deep-fried avocado on tacos with smoked yogurt, shishito peppers, and pickled red onion.
By Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert

Amanda Castleman
AFAR Local Expert
Amanda Castleman
AFAR Local Expert
