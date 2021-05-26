Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Ginger 13

22 S Pauahi St, Honolulu, HI 96813, USA
Website
Ginger 13

Ginger 13

Founded in 2004, this exquisite Chinatown boutique sells unique jewelry pieces designed by Cindy Yokoyama. "I started as a painter and fell in love with abstraction," she says. "Many of my pieces still reflect elements of this, including asymmetry." She also plays with order and chaos, and mixes urban elements with natural organic ones beautifully. Expect seeds and shells mixed among metallics... and the azure hues of Hawai‘i's sea and lush greens of its slopes. Of special note: earring sets where two teardrops complement each other, rather than matching—showcasing stones like lapis lazuli, fossilized coral, and bumble bee jasper.
By Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

23 of the Best REI Anniversary Sale Deals for Travelers
23 of the Best REI Anniversary Sale Deals for Travelers
Rothy’s Just Launched Its First-Ever Line of Men’s Footwear
Rothy’s Just Launched Its First-Ever Line of Men’s Footwear
Earn 65,000 Southwest Rapid Rewards Points With These New Credit Card Offers
Earn 65,000 Southwest Rapid Rewards Points With These New Credit Card Offers
It’s Not Too Late to Get Airbnb Reservations This Summer With These Hacks
It’s Not Too Late to Get Airbnb Reservations This Summer With These Hacks