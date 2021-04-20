Beachhouse at the Moana
Affectionately called the First Lady of Waikiki, this grande dame opened in 1901. Its gracious architecture harks back to the sugar-plantation era and wraps around a courtyard anchored by a massive banyan. Pull up a chair under its spreading branches—or else a seat overlooking the ocean—and enjoy island-inspired fine dining. East meets West here with appetizers like Kona abalone bourguignonne, tempura asparagus with Parmesan custards, and twice-cooked octopus with macadamia romesco.
Entrée standouts include the miso salmon and Korean-fusion Beach Bim Bop starring fiddlehead ferns, kimchi Brussels sprouts, and Ali'i mushrooms from Hawaiian grower Hamakua. Save room for its tour-de-force finale: A “dessert tree" with small bites of everything from macarons to red-velvet cheesecake.