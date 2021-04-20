Where are you going?
Beachhouse at the Moana

2365 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Website
Affectionately called the First Lady of Waikiki, this grande dame opened in 1901. Its gracious architecture harks back to the sugar-plantation era and wraps around a courtyard anchored by a massive banyan. Pull up a chair under its spreading branches—or else a seat overlooking the ocean—and enjoy island-inspired fine dining. East meets West here with appetizers like Kona abalone bourguignonne, tempura asparagus with Parmesan custards, and twice-cooked octopus with macadamia romesco. Entrée standouts include the miso salmon and Korean-fusion Beach Bim Bop starring fiddlehead ferns, kimchi Brussels sprouts, and Ali'i mushrooms from Hawaiian grower Hamakua. Save room for its tour-de-force finale: A “dessert tree" with small bites of everything from macarons to red-velvet cheesecake.
By Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert

