Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Stables at Koele

1, Keomoku Highway, Lanai City, HI 96763, USA
Website
| +1 808-565-4000
Stables at Koele Lanai City Hawaii United States

Stables at Koele

Wide-open expanses and breathtaking scenery make the Pineapple Isle ideal for horseback riding. Hop in the saddle and wind along trails through the rustling ironwoods and red hills of Lanai. These excursions—available at all skill levels—often pass deer and quail rustling in hidden, verdant valleys. One of the highlights: clopping past the island's signature Cook pines. Each one spins the highland fog into 200 gallons of water daily! This equestrian program has exceptional guides, gear, and horses, as might be expected from the Four Seasons Lanai. Ask about lessons if you don't feel ready for the mellow 90-minute ramble for novice riders.
By Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

U.S. Passports Are Getting a Whole New Look
U.S. Passports Are Getting a Whole New Look
To See One of Paris’s Top Attractions, Go Underground
To See One of Paris’s Top Attractions, Go Underground
Amass up to 100,000 Miles With These New Delta Credit Card Offers
Amass up to 100,000 Miles With These New Delta Credit Card Offers
Where to See California Wildflowers, Even Without a Super Bloom
Where to See California Wildflowers, Even Without a Super Bloom