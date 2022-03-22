Stables at Koele
Wide-open expanses and breathtaking scenery make the Pineapple Isle ideal for horseback riding. Hop in the saddle and wind along trails through the rustling ironwoods and red hills of Lanai. These excursions—available at all skill levels—often pass deer and quail rustling in hidden, verdant valleys. One of the highlights: clopping past the island's signature Cook pines. Each one spins the highland fog into 200 gallons of water daily! This equestrian program has exceptional guides, gear, and horses, as might be expected from the Four Seasons Lanai. Ask about lessons if you don't feel ready for the mellow 90-minute ramble for novice riders.