Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

La Mariana Sailing Club

50 Sand Island Access Rd, Honolulu, HI 96819, USA
La Mariana Sailing Club Honolulu Hawaii United States
La Mariana Sailing Club Honolulu Hawaii United States
La Mariana Sailing Club Honolulu Hawaii United States
La Mariana Sailing Club Honolulu Hawaii United States

La Mariana Sailing Club

Honolulu's last great tiki bar is tucked behind a row of warehouses, six miles northwest of Waikiki. Set on the edge of Keehi Lagoon, it shelters under plumeria and coconut trees—and will be familiar to fans of Hawaii Five-0. La Mariana defies the kitsch label: All those shell chandeliers, puffer-fish lights, and fishing floats suspended in nets are the real deal, with most items dating back to 1957. Carved tikis abound, alongside high-gloss tables fashioned from koa, the rich-hued wood from endemic acacias and the source of weapons and voyaging canoes for ancient Hawaiians. Go for the ambience and strong mai tais; the menu is straight-up, old-school surf and turf, perfectly tasty but uninspiring.
By Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

10 “Stranger Things” Filming Locations You Can Visit
10 “Stranger Things” Filming Locations You Can Visit
14 Delicious French Pastries for Gourmands With a Sweet Tooth
14 Delicious French Pastries for Gourmands With a Sweet Tooth
Can You Visit Yosemite Right Now?
Can You Visit Yosemite Right Now?
The Best Deals for Travelers in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022
The Best Deals for Travelers in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022