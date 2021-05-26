Where are you going?
19 N Pauahi St, Honolulu, HI 96817, USA
Big baggy aloha shirts—that could double as canoe sails—goodbye. Instead head to this Chinatown boutique, featuring the sharp, tapered designs of the eponymous Roberta Oaks. She draws on her hippie, farmhouse childhood and mid-century modern Hawai‘ian flair to create prints, which she then combines with a more fitted and form-flattering modern silhouette. These fabrics also take a star turn on graceful day dresses and even doggie bandanas. Open since 2009, this alluring boutique goes beyond attire, selling jewelry, candles, surf photography, and scents like Sándalo (a moody meditation on the islands' vulcanism with ash, patchouli, and Royal Hawai‘ian sandalwood).
By Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert

