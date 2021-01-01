Where to Shop in Munich
Collected by Tommy Alexander , AFAR Staff
Blumenstraße 4, 80331 München, Germany
Located in Munich's Altstadt, or old town city center, Schrannenhalle is a long, beautiful, wrought iron & glass market hall filled with gourmet food and wine. Originally dating to the 19th century, Schrannenhalle was recently rebuilt as an...
Viktualienmarkt 3, 80331 München, Germany
Munich's Farmers' Market, or "Viktualientmarkt," is sure to please everybody. Located in Munich's old town, the open-air market is an overflowing abundance of fresh produce, cheese, appetizers, desserts, breads, honey, fresh-pressed juices,...
Kaufingerstraße, 80331 München, Germany
Munich's most popular and busiest shopping place is Kaufingerstrasse, centrally located between Marienplatz and Karlsplatz. The pedestrian-only street is lined with all the major brand names and chain stores. Also check out some of the passageways...
Ledererstraße 19, 80331 München, Germany
Shirokko is a small, independently owned music store in the heart of Munich, around the corner from Hofbräuhaus and Marienplatz. It focuses on a curated selection of CDs that span all genres—pop, jazz, ethnic beats, electronica, and more. There is...
Wittelsbacherpl., 80333 München, Germany
It won't take more than a few seconds from entering the Middle Ages Christmas Market and you'll feel as if you've stepped back in time a few hundred years. Vendors are dressed in full medieval costumes selling primitive medieval wares and homemade...
Wörthstraße 34, 81667 München, Germany
This secondhand boutique specializes in high-end men's & women's fashion, located just across from Bodeauxplatz in Au-Haidhausen. Because it's a secondhand store, you never know what you might find, but its inventory is carefully chosen to suit a...
Sendlinger Str. 1, 80331 München, Germany
For funny German souvenirs (like this kitschy cuckoo clock), check out Servus Heimat in the Stadtmuseum. For more upscale collectibles, head to Nymphenburg(Odeonsplatz 1), a 250-year-old traditional porcelain producer that works with such...
Platzl 4A, 80331 München, Germany
Germany's most famous chef, Alfons Schuhbeck, travels the world in search of spices but makes it easy for you at his "Gewürze" (Spice) Shop. Choose from over a hundred well-stocked and fragrant spices from all over the world, on three levels. Be...
Neuhauser Str. 2, 80331 München, Germany
If you weren't already a FC Bayern München fan, you are now, right? Show your support for your favorite team with memorabilia from the official fan shop.
Want to fit in with the locals? Then you need Wies'n Trachtfor traditional Bavarian clothing. That's a dirndl (for the ladies) and lederhosen (for the guys), especially if you're going to Oktoberfest, but a regular beer hall will suffice as well!...
Karlspl. 11-12, 80335 München, Germany
Obletter is Munich's largest toy store, and with over 16,000 toys it will delight both adults and children alike. The multi-level store has model trains, cars, and airplanes of all price ranges. It's also a great place to purchase wooden toys,...
Weißenburger Pl., 81667 München, Germany
Just east of Old Town across the Isar River lies Haidhausen, known as the French Quarter in Munich. It's one of the city's prettiest neighborhoods and home to many unique, locally owned stores. The best way to explore is by wandering on foot....
Theatinerstraße 11/8. Etage, 80333 München, Germany
Fünf Höfe is a shopping mall in the center of Munich with a unique decor, but it's more than that—it's also a blend of eateries/cafes, workspaces, apartments, and even an art gallery! Max Mara, Massimo Dutti, Patrizia Pepe, and Emporio Armani are...
Maximilianstraße, München, Germany
Maximilianstrasse is one of Munich's four royal avenues and well, you could say it's fit for a king! It starts at the Munich Residence, former home to Bavarian Royalty, and offers one kilometre of upscale designer shops, galleries, jewellery...
Lebkuchen Schmidt is one of Germany's most famous gingerbread makers and prides itself on its "exquisite quality" and secret recipe. Lebkuchen Schmidt is committed to the tradition of the good old baking craft, while at the same time continuing to...
Brienner Str. 11, 80333 München, Germany
The Confiserie Cafe Luitpold is known as the "sinful mile" and is the meeting place for sweet connoisseurs in the heart of Munich. Bring the flavors back home with you with a package of cookies, marzipan or chocolates skillfully prepared by chef...
This family-run souvenir shop (aptly named Souvenirs Flohr) has been in the Flohr family for over 25 years, starting with a small stand just outside the Hofbräuhaus. It has since moved just down the road. It's famous for its collection of...
Christmas mangers have been a tradition in Munich since 1597. You can bring a small piece of history back home with you by purchasing a manger itself, or some of the smaller handmade wooden or unbreakable plastic figurines to go in a manger. The...
Schuhbecks Schokolade is on top of its chocolate game. Choose from an assortment of decadent truffles, confections, and bars in a variety of flavors. Everything is made using the best Swiss chocolate. You can customize your own chocolate gift...
