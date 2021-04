Schuhbeck Spice Shop (Schuhbeck Gewürzladen) 4A Platzl, München, Germany

Spice Up Your Life Germany's most famous chef, Alfons Schuhbeck, travels the world in search of spices but makes it easy for you at his "Gewürze" (Spice) Shop. Choose from over a hundred well-stocked and fragrant spices from all over the world, on three levels. Be sure to check out the Oriental Spice Bazaar on the top floor, if not for the spices then for the ornate decor.