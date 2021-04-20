Where are you going?
Lebkuchen Schmidt

6 Westenriederstraße
Germany's Best Gingerbread Munich Germany

Germany's Best Gingerbread

Lebkuchen Schmidt is one of Germany's most famous gingerbread makers and prides itself on its "exquisite quality" and secret recipe.

Lebkuchen Schmidt is committed to the tradition of the good old baking craft, while at the same time continuing to refine and create new taste sensations on the basis of the traditional recipe. Modern day gingerbread may now include almonds, walnuts, creamy nougat, fine cocoa, selected spices, soft melting chocolate and other fine ingredients.

Not only is the gingerbread tasty, it also looks pretty in one of the collector's items tins it's wrapped in.
By Laurel Robbins , AFAR Local Expert

