Haidhausen: Shopping in Munich's French Quarter Just east of Old Town across the Isar River lies Haidhausen, known as the French Quarter in Munich. It's one of the city's prettiest neighborhoods and home to many unique, locally owned stores. The best way to explore is by wandering on foot. Shops are concentrated around Weißenburger Platz, Weiner Platz, and Rosenheimer Platz, but be sure to check out the side streets for hidden gems. Then relax and recharge at one of the area's charming cafés.