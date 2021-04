Souvenirs Flohr 8 Orlandostraße

Bring Home a Beer Stein This family-run souvenir shop (aptly named Souvenirs Flohr) has been in the Flohr family for over 25 years, starting with a small stand just outside the Hofbräuhaus. It has since moved just down the road. It's famous for its collection of porcelain figurines and beer steins, carrying them from the cheaper end all the way up to limited editions.