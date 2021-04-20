Victuals Market
Viktualienmarkt 3, 80331 München, Germany
+49 89 89068205
Create Your Dream Picnic SpreadMunich's Farmers' Market, or "Viktualientmarkt," is sure to please everybody. Located in Munich's old town, the open-air market is an overflowing abundance of fresh produce, cheese, appetizers, desserts, breads, honey, fresh-pressed juices, Bavarian specialties, spices, flowers, and more. It's no wonder that the bustling, vibrant market attracts locals, tourists, and chefs shopping for the freshest ingredients.
If you have been traveling through Germany eating bratwurst and potatoes daily, a farmers' market picnic may be just what the doctor ordered. There are over 140 enticing stalls and shops, so the hardest part is deciding what to eat! Grab some crusty bread, stinky cheese, briny olives, and fresh strawberries and call it a day. If making decisions tires you out, you can relax with a Bavarian brew in the shaded beer garden next to the market.
Open Monday-Saturday from 8am to 6pm.