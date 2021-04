Munich's Largest Toy Store

Obletter is Munich 's largest toy store, and with over 16,000 toys it will delight both adults and children alike. The multi-level store has model trains, cars, and airplanes of all price ranges. It's also a great place to purchase wooden toys, puppets or Steiff teddy bears, which Germany is famous for. Each level has a different theme, and it's worth exploring all of them.