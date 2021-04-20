Servus Heimat
Sendlinger Str. 1, 80331 München, Germany
+49 89 23702091
Photo courtesy of Servus Heimat
Mon - Sat 10am - 7pm
German Souvenirs in Munich, GermanyFor funny German souvenirs (like this kitschy cuckoo clock), check out Servus Heimat in the Stadtmuseum. For more upscale collectibles, head to Nymphenburg (Odeonsplatz 1), a 250-year-old traditional porcelain producer that works with such international designers as Hella Jongerius.
This appeared in the November/December 2011 issue.