Schrannenhalle
Blumenstraße 4, 80331 München, Germany
| +49 89 248817711
More info
Sun - Sat 11:30am - 10:30pm
Gourmet Market in Munich's Old TownLocated in Munich's Altstadt, or old town city center, Schrannenhalle is a long, beautiful, wrought iron & glass market hall filled with gourmet food and wine. Originally dating to the 19th century, Schrannenhalle was recently rebuilt as an extension of the Viktualienmarkt. Sit down for a coffee, or a glass of champagne, after a long day of shopping, soak up the bustling atmosphere, and escape the cold in winter along with visitors and locals alike.
More Recommendations
over 3 years ago
Munich
This market is a very cool place and worth the visit! It is not far from another wonderful stop a restaurant called Botin which we were told was “the oldest restaurant in the world”