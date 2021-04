Gourmet Market in Munich's Old Town

Located in Munich 's Altstadt, or old town city center, Schrannenhalle is a long, beautiful, wrought iron & glass market hall filled with gourmet food and wine. Originally dating to the 19th century, Schrannenhalle was recently rebuilt as an extension of the Viktualienmarkt. Sit down for a coffee, or a glass of champagne, after a long day of shopping, soak up the bustling atmosphere, and escape the cold in winter along with visitors and locals alike.