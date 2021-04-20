Where are you going?
Schrannenhalle

Blumenstraße 4, 80331 München, Germany
Website
| +49 89 248817711
Gourmet Market in Munich's Old Town

Sun - Sat 11:30am - 10:30pm

Gourmet Market in Munich's Old Town

Located in Munich's Altstadt, or old town city center, Schrannenhalle is a long, beautiful, wrought iron & glass market hall filled with gourmet food and wine. Originally dating to the 19th century, Schrannenhalle was recently rebuilt as an extension of the Viktualienmarkt. Sit down for a coffee, or a glass of champagne, after a long day of shopping, soak up the bustling atmosphere, and escape the cold in winter along with visitors and locals alike.

By Bryan Kitch , AFAR Contributor

Ursula
over 3 years ago

Munich

This market is a very cool place and worth the visit! It is not far from another wonderful stop a restaurant called Botin which we were told was “the oldest restaurant in the world”

