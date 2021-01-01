Where to Eat in Madrid
The dining experiences of the Spanish capital encompass tapas joints and fine dining restaurants, so whether you opt for the tasting menu at the chef's table or a simple plate of boquerones at a bar, enjoy the fresh tastes of Spain.
Calle Gran Vía, 72, 28013 Madrid, Spain
The Museum of Ham, Museo del Jamon has a hold on the heart of Madrid. The excellent prices, large spaces, and convenient hours of operation mean that the Museo is nearly always packed after working hours. Feel like a local, and push your way to...
Calle Mayor, 2, 28013 Madrid, Spain
What could be more enchanting than sitting over the Puerta de Sol in the heart of Madrid? Why, enjoying the view with a pastry and cafe con leche in hand, of course. Let Mallorquina’s hustle and bustle of the downstairs leave you feeling like a...
Calle Divino Pastor, 30, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Do you like it raw? La Crucina is blowing the minds and mouths of Madrid at the moment with their inventive, flavorful and unique take on food. The only raw vegan restaurant in the city, Crucina is laying groundwork for many other imitation...
NH Eurobuilding, Calle de Padre Damián, 23, 28036 Madrid, Spain
Madrid born and bred, DiverXO's owner David Muñoz, has taken the food scene by storm. His schooling in Asian cuisine melds with his Spanish roots and has given birth to fusion food from the artist’s soul. It's not uncommon to see...
Calle Álvarez de Baena, 4, 28006 Madrid, Spain
One of the most traditional restaurants in Madrid with lovely, attentive waitstaff, and ambiance that is reminiscent of old Madrid. Heavy curtains pulled to the side reveal massive oil paintings next to ornate gold carved light posts which stud...
Calle del León, 12, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Cheese connoisseurs, welcome to heaven. Casa Gonzalez has been serving up the widest selection of queso (cheese) with an authentic flair for years. The wine list does not disappoint and somehow the service is always smiling, even when the bar is...
Off the square in Lavapies is the unassuming front of Viva Chapata; this place does not look like your typical vegan hangout, nor is it for vegetarians only! Once inside, the secrets come flowing off the walls: papers with handwritten specials...
Calle de Cuchilleros, 17, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Eat dinner like a conquistador at Restaurante Sobrino de Botin. The combination of its central location off Plaza Mayor and its claim to be the "Oldest Restaurant in the World" makes it charming and fun for family and friends. Make sure to put in...
Even now I'm craving their guilt-free collection of tapas-style breakfast miniatures. You can expect to find little croissants stuffed with jamon, light pastries topped with berries, and fresh squeezed orange juice. It's simple, inexpensive, and...
Calle Ferraz, 2, 28008 Madrid, Spain
The only bad thing about Club Allard is that you could walk right by it without noticing. This clandestine restaurant is not one of the flashiest from the outside, but prepare to be blown away before the end of the night. Everything about the...
Calle Argensola, 27, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Vive la French tradition of cheese as dessert. Poncelet restaurant is one of the stinkiest spots in town to start or finish a meal; the menu revolves around cheese and your olfactory senses won’t let you forget it. Cheese aficionados will...
Calle de Alcalá, 15, 28014 Madrid, Spain
I just love going to The Casino, every time I walk through the doors, I can’t help but feel that I am a character in Alice in Wonderland’s tea party, except I’m not. I am in a private rooftop club in downtown Madrid, and that’s even more...
Calle del Conde de Miranda, 1, 28005 Madrid, Spain
If you're in Madrid and in the mood for tapas, you might not know exactly where to go or what to taste. The Mercado San Miguel (metro Sol) takes away all that decision-making by providing you with a taste experience all under one roof. The old,...
Av. de Pío XII, 34, 28016 Madrid, Spain
One olive tree, one skylight, one glass-walled, stainless steel kitchen. El Chaflán is one of the hottest restaurants in the city at the moment, and with good reason. With a gourmet take on everyday dishes, chef Juan Pablo Felipe is making...
