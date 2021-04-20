Where are you going?
Sobrino de Botín

Calle de Cuchilleros, 17, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Website
| +34 913 66 42 17
Sun - Sat 1pm - 4pm, 8pm - 12am

The Oldest Restaurant in the World

Eat dinner like a conquistador at Restaurante Sobrino de Botin. The combination of its central location off Plaza Mayor and its claim to be the "Oldest Restaurant in the World" makes it charming and fun for family and friends. Make sure to put in a reservation in advance and order a traditional dish. I particularly enjoyed the incredibly thin jamon because it was light and not oversalted.
By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

Lauren Heineck
almost 7 years ago

Dine at the Oldest Restaurant in the World

Casa Botin (also known as Sobrino de Botin) sits in the city center, near Plaza Mayor and Cava Baja, one of Madrid's busiest pedestrian streets for tapas and drinks. Founded in 1725, it is said by many to be the oldest restaurant in the world. Specializes in central Spanish fare, such as roasted suckling pig and lamb, and hearty soups.
the travel babe
almost 7 years ago

Dining at the oldest restaurant in Madrid and world, Restaurant Botin

As someone who has worked in the restaurant business for years, the experience of eating at the worlds oldest restaurant was a real treat. Restaurant Botin did not disappoint in the food , service, or atmosphere.

It really looks like a restaurant from 1725, with an uneven Spanish tile floor and a crooked stairway that leads to the upstairs dining room.. The walls are lined with oil paintings and relics that look museum worthy. The kitchen has a wood fire pit which slowly roasts the house specialty ( roasted suckling pig) to perfection.

The food and service were amazing, and we tried a few of the house specialties. The suckling pig was excellent, and the manager allowed me to go into the kitchen and even take pictures of the chef working the wood oven. The restaurant also offers their own vintage house red and white wines, which you can purchase to take with you.

If you are in Madrid and want an authentic experience, the Restaurant Botin should be on your list.

