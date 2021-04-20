Sobrino de Botín Calle de Cuchilleros, 17, 28005 Madrid, Spain

More info Sun - Sat 1pm - 4pm, 8pm - 12am

The Oldest Restaurant in the World Eat dinner like a conquistador at Restaurante Sobrino de Botin. The combination of its central location off Plaza Mayor and its claim to be the "Oldest Restaurant in the World" makes it charming and fun for family and friends. Make sure to put in a reservation in advance and order a traditional dish. I particularly enjoyed the incredibly thin jamon because it was light and not oversalted.