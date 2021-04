Sobrino de Botín

As someone who has worked in the restaurant business for years, the experience of eating at the worlds oldest restaurant was a real treat. Restaurant Botin did not disappoint in the food , service, or atmosphere.It really looks like a restaurant from 1725, with an uneven Spanish tile floor and a crooked stairway that leads to the upstairs dining room.. The walls are lined with oil paintings and relics that look museum worthy. The kitchen has a wood fire pit which slowly roasts the house specialty ( roasted suckling pig) to perfection.The food and service were amazing, and we tried a few of the house specialties. The suckling pig was excellent, and the manager allowed me to go into the kitchen and even take pictures of the chef working the wood oven. The restaurant also offers their own vintage house red and white wines, which you can purchase to take with you.If you are in Madrid and want an authentic experience, the Restaurant Botin should be on your list.