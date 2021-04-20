Pastelería Mallorca Calle de Serrano, 6, 28001 Madrid, Spain

Breakfast at Mallorca Even now I'm craving their guilt-free collection of tapas-style breakfast miniatures. You can expect to find little croissants stuffed with jamon, light pastries topped with berries, and fresh squeezed orange juice. It's simple, inexpensive, and quick—nothing fancy but perfect for a snack. I should note it's a chain but it's where the locals go, so don't write it off and pop in when you see one.



Tip: Grab a little tile to your right when you walk in, order at the counter and they'll write on it. If you're like me, you'll go back for more so bring it up with you for round two. Then pay when you've finished.

