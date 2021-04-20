Where are you going?
Pastelería Mallorca

Calle de Serrano, 6, 28001 Madrid, Spain
Website
Breakfast at Mallorca

Even now I'm craving their guilt-free collection of tapas-style breakfast miniatures. You can expect to find little croissants stuffed with jamon, light pastries topped with berries, and fresh squeezed orange juice. It's simple, inexpensive, and quick—nothing fancy but perfect for a snack. I should note it's a chain but it's where the locals go, so don't write it off and pop in when you see one.

Tip: Grab a little tile to your right when you walk in, order at the counter and they'll write on it. If you're like me, you'll go back for more so bring it up with you for round two. Then pay when you've finished.
By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

Allison Murray
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Mallorca Espresso

In Madrid I decided to start my day like a local—with an espresso and jamón croissant from Mallorca. What a perfect breakfast. It was light, fast and energizing! Even better still, their espresso came with a sweet bonus—a mini pastry topped with two tiny local strawberries and a pistachio!

Even now I'm craving their guilt-free collection of tapas-style breakfast miniatures and fresh squeezed orange juice.

