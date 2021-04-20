Where are you going?
Magasin Du Nord Cafe

Kongens Nytorv 13, 1095 København, Denmark
Website
| +45 33 11 44 33
Magasin Has a Cafe! Copenhagen Denmark

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 8pm

Magasin Du Nord is one of Denmark's most famous shopping locations. This sprawling department store has a rich history and sits right on Kongens Nyrtov in the heart of the city.

While the shopping center is famous for the plethora of items it sells, few visitors realize that there is actually a food court located on the top floor which serves a mixture of reasonably priced Danish specialties.

If you're looking for budget-friendly traditional Danish food in the heart of the city center, Magasin's food court is an absolute must.

The windows also provide an interesting view out and across Kongens Nytorv.

Photo: Daderot, Wikipedia
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

