Hallernes Smørrebrød Rømersgade 18, 1360 København, Denmark

More info Sun 11am - 5pm Mon - Thur 10am - 7pm Fri 10am - 8pm Sat 10am - 6pm

Hallernes Hallernes Smørrebrød Stand in Torvehallerne If you're on the hunt for semi-reasonably priced, quasi-fancy smørrebrød around the city center Hallernes' is a popular option. With a small stand in the modern and hip Torvehallerne shopping center, they prepare a mixture of traditional and more modern versions of smørrebrød.



When ordering, remember that you'll want at least two pieces and that it is almost expected that you never order two pieces of the same type.