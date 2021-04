Hallernes Smørrebrød

Torvehallerne is a definite must in Copenhagen (we actually used some spare time at the airport to train back in for another visit). The new market houses several different vendors selling produce, chocolates, coffee, etc. It also has several food stalls where you can eat.Our favorite was Hallernes Smorrebrod. They sell Copenhagen's traditional open-faced sandwiches and they are delicious. They have a wide variety including herring and tartare. Dotted with fresh red onion or bacon, they are a a very satisfying way to eat. Paired with a Mikkeller beer, you can't go wrong.Kid tip: Our kids weren't into the smorrebrod but there is an organic pizza place right next door (Gorm's). They have pizza worth it's own visit -- chewy, slightly charred crust with a salty tomato sauce.