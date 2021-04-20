Hallernes Smørrebrød
Rømersgade 18, 1360 København, Denmark
| +45 60 70 47 80
More info
Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon - Thur 10am - 7pm
Fri 10am - 8pm
Sat 10am - 6pm
Hallernes Hallernes Smørrebrød Stand in TorvehallerneIf you're on the hunt for semi-reasonably priced, quasi-fancy smørrebrød around the city center Hallernes' is a popular option. With a small stand in the modern and hip Torvehallerne shopping center, they prepare a mixture of traditional and more modern versions of smørrebrød.
When ordering, remember that you'll want at least two pieces and that it is almost expected that you never order two pieces of the same type.
More Recommendations
AFAR Staff
over 6 years ago
Smorrebrod at Torvehallerne
Torvehallerne is a definite must in Copenhagen (we actually used some spare time at the airport to train back in for another visit). The new market houses several different vendors selling produce, chocolates, coffee, etc. It also has several food stalls where you can eat.
Our favorite was Hallernes Smorrebrod. They sell Copenhagen's traditional open-faced sandwiches and they are delicious. They have a wide variety including herring and tartare. Dotted with fresh red onion or bacon, they are a a very satisfying way to eat. Paired with a Mikkeller beer, you can't go wrong.
Kid tip: Our kids weren't into the smorrebrod but there is an organic pizza place right next door (Gorm's). They have pizza worth it's own visit -- chewy, slightly charred crust with a salty tomato sauce.
Our favorite was Hallernes Smorrebrod. They sell Copenhagen's traditional open-faced sandwiches and they are delicious. They have a wide variety including herring and tartare. Dotted with fresh red onion or bacon, they are a a very satisfying way to eat. Paired with a Mikkeller beer, you can't go wrong.
Kid tip: Our kids weren't into the smorrebrod but there is an organic pizza place right next door (Gorm's). They have pizza worth it's own visit -- chewy, slightly charred crust with a salty tomato sauce.