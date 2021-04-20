The Torvehallerne Gourmet Market in KBH

Erected on a cobblestone square amongst the tall residences built in the Haussmanian style so associated with Europe is the Torvehallerne market. There you can stroll through well-lit, glass-enclosed aisles and try fresh breads (Lauras Bakery); a well-frosted Princess cupcake (Agnes Cupcakes); a stiff espresso (Coffee Collective); Italian rotisserie pork and potatoes (Un Mercato); a charcuterie plate with gherkins and olives and paired with wine (Cleaver’s Meat Market). At Torvehallerne there are over sixty risk-free selections; Copenhagen's well-deserved reputation as being a top foodie destination precedes it.



After we ate we stopped at the Summerbird Chocolaterie stand, enticed by a bowl of chocolate covered almonds sprinkled with a blue pixie dust. (It was tinted chocolate powder.) Once drawn in we eyed the Snowballs (a Marzipan base, a Polynesian vanilla fill, and a dark chocolate reinforcement) glazed in all the colors of Spring; further examined the Valencia almonds (in particular the ones that looked like weathered stones - a Madagascar chocolate coat flecked with sea salt); and studied the Petite Fours shaped like the butterflies which gave rise to the store’s name. Not surprisingly we left with bags of chocolates readied to be taken home and shared with friends. (Well, at least the ones we didn’t end up eating ourselves.)



Torvehallerne is a must-visit for anyone interested in the Danish gourmet food scene and enjoying nice, reasonably priced meals.