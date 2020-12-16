What to Do: Your First Day in Copenhagen
Collected by Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert
Stroll through the city's historic core, hop aboard a canal tour boat, and visit Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek.
Rådhuspladsen 1, 1599 København, Denmark
One thing you won't hear talked about much is that Copenhagen serves as the home of the world's most accurate mechanical clock. This differs from the world's most accurate clock overall which is atomic and not based in Denmark. The clock is on...
Farvergade, 1463 København, Denmark
It doesn't make it into many guides, but there is a quirky castle-like building situated immediately behind city hall which is well worth a photo. This building, completed in 1892, is the city's Central Fire Station. The design may look familiar...
Nørre Voldgade 1, 1358 København, Denmark
Situated just next to the hustle and bustle of Norreport Station, Ørstedsparken has a small lake, gorgeous bridge, and series of flowerbeds and tree-lined walkways that make it easy to forget you're in a major city. The park is stunning year-round...
Kultorvet 5, 1175 København, Denmark
In spring and summer months, peaking in July, it is strawberry and cherry season. Street vendors around the city sell both en mass. Raised to Danish agricultural standards, they are incredibly flavorful, healthy, and the perfect budget-friendly...
Købmagergade 52A, 1150 København, Denmark
Walking along the winding streets of central Copenhagen, you will invariable chance upon the 17th-century Round Tower, with an observation deck that affords great views over the city and to Sweden in the distance. To reach the top, you walk up an...
Øster Voldgade 4A, 1350 København, Denmark
Unfortunately I spent most of our trip to Copenhagen in soggy tennis shoes cursing the weather and complaining that we couldn’t picnic in the rose gardens of Rosenborg castle. To escape a sudden downpour we hustled inside the castle to quickly dry...
Øster Voldgade 4A, 1350 København, Denmark
As I arrived in Copenhagen for the first time, I followed the map from the subway to my hostel. All was going smoothly until a police officer who was directing traffic stopped me from passing. I stood there with my big pack on my front and back...
Amalienborg Slotsplads 5, 1257 København K, Denmark
When you think of a royal palace, you usually think of one set building. In Copenhagen's case there are actually four distinct buildings which surround a large central square. Why four? Apparently, because it was originally inhabited by four noble...
Frederiksgade 4, 1265 København, Denmark
Situated in a position that allows Amalienborg to beautifully frame it, Frederiks Kirke, more commonly referenced as the Marble Church, adds to the beauty of the palatial complex. Started in 1749, the church wasn't completed until 1894 and sports...
Last week we spent 5 days in Copenhagen, Denmark. October is, for me, the best time to visit. It's colder and there are more chances for rain but the number of tourists is drastically lower. I did not feel suffocated by them at all. Nyhavn harbor...
Sankt Annæ Pl. 36, 1250 København, Denmark
Copenhagen has a staggering array of museums, concerts halls, and opera houses. The one captured above (while getting rained on during a boat ride in the harbor on our way to see the Little Mermaid statue), is of the Royal Danish Playhouse. Opened...
Located in Copenhagen, where Hans Christian Andersen called home for many years, sits a tribute to one of his greatest literary works: The Little Mermaid. Commissioned in 1909, the Little Mermaid resides as a solitary figure on a single rock in...
Gl. Hovedvagt, Kastellet 1, 2100 København, Denmark
While the little mermaid is good for what she is, just about everyone who sees her finds her...well...small. It shouldn't be a surprise for something that is quite literally called the LITTLE mermaid, but somehow she often still disappoints. What...
Churchillparken 11, 1263 København K, Denmark
Built in the Gothic Revival style, many locals feel that this is Copenhagen's most elegant church. With its multi-hued design, sharp lines, and picturesque location overlooking Kastellet's moat the "English Church" can be quite enchanting....
Though it has somewhat limited hours, the Palm House in the heart of Copenhagen's botanical gardens is open year round and a lovely spot to visit. Built in the late 1870s, the structure is everything you would expect from a building dating back to...
Strøget, København, Denmark
Copenhagen's pedestrian-only shopping street, Strøget, stretches from the city square (Radhusplasn) to Nyhavn (Kongens Nytorv) and is lined by shops, cafes, department stores and restaurants. Walking the street from end to end is an absolute must...
Nikolaj Plads 10, 1067 København K, Denmark
Some of my most spiritual moments have happened in modern art museums, so I love that this gallery is housed in Copenhagen's third oldest church.
When I visited, I saw a haunting exhibit by artist Zineb Sedira about the complexities of our...
Ved Stranden 26, 1061 København, Denmark
I'm usually not a fan of these types of tourist tours. In the case of the Copenhagen canal tours though, it's well worth making an exception. Not only do the boats show you a number of popular parts of Copenhagen, they'll also take you into areas...
Vandkunsten 5, 1467 København, Denmark
This tiny street is one of the oldest in Copenhagen and is, in my opinion, also the city's most charmingly beautiful little lane. Lined by historic houses painted in distinctly Scandinavian hues, Magaestrade is charming no matter what time of year...
Dantes Plads 7, 1556 København, Denmark
We stood like a pair of Hemingway’s cats in the thin Scandinavian rain to photograph the oxidized lions washed dark at the front of the Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek. A rainy day is always a good day to see a museum and the Carlsberg, the brainchild of...
Pilestræde 67, 1150 København, Denmark
The Trinitatis Church was built in the mid 1600s at the same time as the Round Tower astrological observatory which is attached to it and replaces what would otherwise be its bell tower. Trinitatis Church is part of the Trinitatis complex and was...
