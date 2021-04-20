Where are you going?
Copenhagen's pedestrian-only shopping street, Strøget, stretches from the city square (Radhusplasn) to Nyhavn (Kongens Nytorv) and is lined by shops, cafes, department stores and restaurants.

Walking the street from end to end is an absolute must as part of any visit to Copenhagen. Set aside some extra time to enjoy the street performers and skilled buskers that line the street year-round.
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

Stephen Whitlock
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Strøget

Copenhagen’s main shopping street has some unremarkable stretches, but it’s also home to some wonderful stores, including Royal Copenhagen, whose porcelain is popular from the royal palace to the humblest Danish home, and silversmith Georg Jensen. These iconic brands stand side-by-side at Amagertorv 4-6, and neither should be missed.

