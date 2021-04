Strøget - The Shopping Street

Copenhagen's pedestrian-only shopping street, Strøget, stretches from the city square (Radhusplasn) to Nyhavn (Kongens Nytorv) and is lined by shops, cafes, department stores and restaurants.Walking the street from end to end is an absolute must as part of any visit to Copenhagen . Set aside some extra time to enjoy the street performers and skilled buskers that line the street year-round.