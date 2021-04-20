Amalienborg

Amalienborg is made up of four matching palaces grouped around a large square. One is the winter home of Margrethe II, the hugely popular queen of Denmark; another is home to the Crown Prince, Fredrik; while a third is used for official receptions. The fourth, Christian VIII’s palace, houses the Amalienborg Museum and is the only one open to the public. You can also explore the gardens and watch the changing of the guard, which occurs daily at noon.