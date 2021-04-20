Frederiks Kirke Frederiksgade 4, 1265 København, Denmark

The Marble Church Situated in a position that allows Amalienborg to beautifully frame it, Frederiks Kirke, more commonly referenced as the Marble Church, adds to the beauty of the palatial complex.



Started in 1749, the church wasn't completed until 1894 and sports the largest dome in Scandinavia and one of the largest domes in Europe.



While simple, it is well worth a visit and has a beautiful interior with a wonderful dome.



While the cathedral itself is interesting, the best part of the church is actually the hardest to get to. Available twice a day, a guide offers trips up to the overlook above the dome. This is worth it for two reasons. First, the view out over Amalienborg Palace and the harbor towards the Opera house is fantastic and not something you'll see many photos of. Second, the path to the overlook actually takes you inside and above the dome. So, you'll get to see the void between the interior of the inner dome, and the exterior dome. Even more, you'll climb stairs that wrap over it—a fun thought when you consider what's just a few feet below you!